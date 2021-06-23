SMSU ATHLETICS: Celebration of Excellence: Athletes of the Year

When someone mentions UMass Boston, there might be plenty of positive thoughts, but they probably don't include Olympic-caliber athletes. Meet Wadeline Jonathas, who might change that perception. She just earned a slot on Team USA by finishing in third place in the women's 400 meter finals at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday. She'll be the first-ever former UMass Boston 'Beacon' to make it to the Olympics as an athlete.