SMSU ATHLETICS: Celebration of Excellence: Athletes of the Year
MARSHALL — The Southwest Minnesota State University Athletics Department celebrates the accomplishments of our outstanding Mustang student-athletes each year with the “Celebration of Excellence” awards program. The program honors student-athletes that earned awards throughout the year, including All-NSIC, scholar athletes, national qualifiers, All-Americans, All-Region honorees, Myles Brand Award winners, and...www.marshallindependent.com