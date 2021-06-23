Cancel
Marshall, MN

AREA ATHLETICS: Tomahawk announces All-Conference teams for baseball, softball

Marshall Independent
 13 days ago

MARSHALL — The Tomahawk Conference recently announced its All-Conference teams for baseball and softball and multiple area athletes made the list. In baseball, Carter Benz, Will Carlson and Ty Altermatt made it for Wabasso. Joining them on the All-Conference team were Leyton Brau, Caleb Carlovsky and Josh Giefer (Minnesota Valley Lutheran), Sam Knowles, Noah Wilmes and Isaiah Rieser (New Ulm Cathedral), Mason Leonard, Tori Helget and Jacob Nachreiner (Springfield), Kadon Strong and Jackson Huiras (Sleepy Eye), Carson Domeier and Spencer Hoffman (Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s), Nicholas Taylor (Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart) and Dominic Johnson (Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop).

