Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Three-hit effort Tuesday

CBS Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrawford went 3-for-3 with a double and a walk in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Angels. While Crawford didn't knock in any runs or score in Tuesday's win, he still put in a good effort at the dish. The shortstop is now 6-for-15 (.400) across his last four games, putting his slump from last week to rest. He's posted a .260/.347/.548 slash line with 16 home runs, 48 RBI, 39 runs scored and five stolen bases through 239 plate appearances overall as a near-everyday option.

www.cbssports.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNBC Sports

Crawford's glove matching bat in All-Star push for Giants

Whether he's voted in this week or selected by his fellow players, the odds are extremely high that Brandon Crawford, his wife and his four young children will board a flight to Denver next month for his first All-Star appearance in three years. When Crawford looks around the National League clubhouse, he might get a familiar feeling.
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Sunday BP: It is fun to watch Brandon Crawford play baseball

Brandon Crawford is having a season. A helluva season, to be specific. Brandon Crawford, it turns out, is having such a good season that the San Francisco Giants didn’t wait until the end to memorialize it. They waited less than three months. Yes, the Giants recently released a “2021 mixtape”...
MLBDaily Democrat

SF Giants’ All-Star contingent grows with Crawford, Gausman, and why group could get bigger

PHOENIX — Brandon Crawford and Kevin Gausman took different paths to earn 2021 All-Star nods, but the sense of joy each Giants star feels is similar. After Buster Posey was selected to start at catcher for the National League All-Star squad on Thursday, Crawford and Gausman learned Sunday that they’ll also be representing the Giants at the Midsummer Classic at Coors Field on Tuesday, July 13.
Bartlesville, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Indians Host Three Rivers on Tuesday

The Doenges Ford Indians are back in action on Tuesday night, as Bartlesville’s summer baseball team returns to Rigdon Field for a double-header against their rivals the Three Rivers Bandits. The Tribe is still off to an outstanding start to begin 2021. Bartlesville stands at 13-4 on the year about...
NFLNBC Sports

Brandon Jacobs: Three teams have shown interest in me as a defensive end

Former Giants running back Brandon Jacobs said last month that he wants to make an NFL comeback as a defensive end and it sounds like he may get that chance this summer. Jacobs turns 39 next month and last played in 2013, but he said he thinks he “can be one of the best in the league right now” despite his lack of experience on the defensive side of the ball. He also said his agent has heard from three teams interested in seeing what he can do this summer.
MLBwagertalk.com

GIANTS-ANGELS TUESDAY FEATURED PLAY

The PLAY: New York Mets +100 C Morton (RHP), M Stroman (RHP) Must Start. Starting pitcher edge here goes to the Mets. Charlie Morton was strong in his last outing, probably his best start of the season. But the old pro has been pretty average on the road and Morton has had plus game scores in back to back starts only once all season. Marcus Stroman has been solid all season and rates the comparative edge tonight. Season offensive data points to the Mets as well, although they have not hit much over the past week or so. Bullpen advantage on the Mets side, especially factoring in home and away splits. Going the full game route here with the Mets.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Riding 10-game hitting streak

Crawford will head into Friday's series opener against the White Sox with a 10-game hitting streak during which he's forged a .372/.372/.581 slash line across 43 plate appearances. The hot-hitting shortstop has three doubles, two home runs , eight RBI and seven runs during that span as well. Crawford is...
MLBnumberfire.com

Buster Posey hitting in cleanup spot for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Posey will handle catching responsibilities after Curt Casali was benched on Tuesday night. numberFire's models project Posey to score 11.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,200.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Goes deep Tuesday

Flores went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Angels. Flores culminated a big first inning for the Giants with a two-run shot to center field. The long ball was his seventh this season and accounted for his 24th RBI. It also extended his hitting streak to 10 games, during which he is batting .419 (13-for-31) with four homers and eight RBI.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Austin Slater: Strikes out three times

Slater went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Angels. The outfielder has been ice-cold in June, going 4-for-29 (.138) in a limited role. All four of Slater's hits this month have been singles. The 28-year-old will likely remain a bench option with Alex Dickerson (back) and Darin Ruf (hamstring) back from the injured list. Slater is slashing only .211/.294/.375 with seven home runs, 18 RBI, 18 runs scored and seven stolen bases across 170 plate appearances.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Two hits in return

Ruf (hamstring) went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Angels. Ruf made his first appearance since May 26 after he missed nearly four weeks with a right hamstring strain. He hit third in the order Tuesday and served as the designated hitter with the Giants playing in an AL park. The 34-year-old is slashing .256/.375/.523 with six home runs, 15 RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base across 104 plate appearances. Ruf will likely be a depth option going forward, although he may see the short side of platoon in left field with Alex Dickerson or pick up time when Brandon Belt needs a day off at first base.
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: First multi-hit effort

Nootbaar went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and a run in a loss to the Pirates on Friday. The rookie has made a quick impression at the big-league level over his first four games, as he's now hit safely in three straight contests and has already driven in a pair of runs. Nootbaar has drawn starts in all four of those contests thus far and has certainly earned the opportunity for regular playing time with his early performances.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Alex Dickerson: Three hits in win

Dickerson went 3-for-5 with a double and two strikeouts in Wednesday's 9-3 extra-innings win over the Angels. The 31-year-old outfielder was productive at the plate in his first start since he was activated from the injured list. Dickerson served as the designated hitter for 12 innings before Wilmer Flores (hamstring) pinch hit for him in the 13th. Dickerson is now slashing .237/.303/.410 with six home runs, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored, a stolen base and four doubles through 152 plate appearances. He is expected to split time with Mike Tauchman in left field going forward, although both of them are left-handed batters.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Crawford takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with White Sox

Seattle Mariners (39-37, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (44-30, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (4-3, 3.35 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (6-2, 1.83 ERA, .83 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -191, Mariners +164; over/under...
MLBnumberfire.com

Darin Ruf (hamstring) returns to Giants' lineup on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants first baseman / outfielder Darin Ruf (hamstring) is batting third in Tuesday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. Ruf will make his second appearance at designated hitter after San Francisco's veteran was activated off the 10-day injured list. In a righty versus lefty matchup against Andrew Heaney,...