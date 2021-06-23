Giants' Brandon Crawford: Three-hit effort Tuesday
Crawford went 3-for-3 with a double and a walk in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Angels. While Crawford didn't knock in any runs or score in Tuesday's win, he still put in a good effort at the dish. The shortstop is now 6-for-15 (.400) across his last four games, putting his slump from last week to rest. He's posted a .260/.347/.548 slash line with 16 home runs, 48 RBI, 39 runs scored and five stolen bases through 239 plate appearances overall as a near-everyday option.www.cbssports.com