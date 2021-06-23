City of Cleveland's Revision of Summer Pool Operations 2021

Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

CLEVELAND, OH — As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are fewer than usual applicants for seasonal lifeguarding in Cleveland. This has had an effect on day-to-day activities. The following summer pool operational adjustments have been enacted by the City for the 2021 season.

Outdoor Pools

All 20 outdoor pools will operate Wednesday until Sunday from June 16, 2021 to August 8, 2021.

Regardless of outdoor temperatures, all outdoor pools will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

Operational hours are 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

* Each outdoor pool will have 45-minute sessions to enhance client usage. Users must exit the pool at the end of each session and are free to check back in to re-enter the pool. Customers must queue for each session (first come, first served).

To aid in user safety and control, each pool has a capacity restriction.

For customer safety, all deep ends of the pool will be closed.

Indoor Pools

Indoor pools will operate three days a week beginning Monday, June 21, 2021 until Friday, August 6, 2021.

During the summer, the indoor pools are open from midday until 8:00 p.m.

Days of operation:

Collinwood NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays

Cudell NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays

Estabrook NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays

Gunning NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays

Stella Walsh NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays

Michael Zone NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays

Thurgood Marshall NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays

Glenville NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays

Earle B. Turner NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays

Sterling NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays

Fairfax NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays

John F. Kennedy NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays

Indoor pools closed, but outdoor pools open:

Lonnie Burten NRRC

Ken Johnson NRRC

Clark NRRC – Michael Zone, a nearby indoor pool and water park, is open.

Indoor pools closed due to site renovations:

Kovacic NRRC

Central NRRC

Hamilton NRRC

On the week of August 9, 2021, indoor pools will return to normal operations Monday through Friday (11:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.) and Saturday (9:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.).

