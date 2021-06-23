Cancel
Cleveland, OH

City of Cleveland's Revision of Summer Pool Operations 2021

James Stephens
James Stephens
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bO8S2_0acioZ4200
Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

CLEVELAND, OH — As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are fewer than usual applicants for seasonal lifeguarding in Cleveland. This has had an effect on day-to-day activities. The following summer pool operational adjustments have been enacted by the City for the 2021 season.

Outdoor Pools

  • All 20 outdoor pools will operate Wednesday until Sunday from June 16, 2021 to August 8, 2021.
  • Regardless of outdoor temperatures, all outdoor pools will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays
  • Operational hours are 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

* Each outdoor pool will have 45-minute sessions to enhance client usage. Users must exit the pool at the end of each session and are free to check back in to re-enter the pool. Customers must queue for each session (first come, first served).

  • To aid in user safety and control, each pool has a capacity restriction.
  • For customer safety, all deep ends of the pool will be closed.

Indoor Pools

  • Indoor pools will operate three days a week beginning Monday, June 21, 2021 until Friday, August 6, 2021.
  • During the summer, the indoor pools are open from midday until 8:00 p.m.

Days of operation:

  • Collinwood NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays
  • Cudell NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays
  • Estabrook NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays
  • Gunning NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays
  • Stella Walsh NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays
  • Michael Zone NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays
  • Thurgood Marshall NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays
  • Glenville NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays
  • Earle B. Turner NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays
  • Sterling NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays
  • Fairfax NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays
  • John F. Kennedy NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays

Indoor pools closed, but outdoor pools open:

  • Lonnie Burten NRRC
  • Ken Johnson NRRC
  • Clark NRRC – Michael Zone, a nearby indoor pool and water park, is open.

Indoor pools closed due to site renovations:

  • Kovacic NRRC
  • Central NRRC
  • Hamilton NRRC

On the week of August 9, 2021, indoor pools will return to normal operations Monday through Friday (11:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.) and Saturday (9:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.).

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
