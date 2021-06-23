City of Cleveland's Revision of Summer Pool Operations 2021
CLEVELAND, OH — As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are fewer than usual applicants for seasonal lifeguarding in Cleveland. This has had an effect on day-to-day activities. The following summer pool operational adjustments have been enacted by the City for the 2021 season.
Outdoor Pools
- All 20 outdoor pools will operate Wednesday until Sunday from June 16, 2021 to August 8, 2021.
- Regardless of outdoor temperatures, all outdoor pools will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays
- Operational hours are 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
* Each outdoor pool will have 45-minute sessions to enhance client usage. Users must exit the pool at the end of each session and are free to check back in to re-enter the pool. Customers must queue for each session (first come, first served).
- To aid in user safety and control, each pool has a capacity restriction.
- For customer safety, all deep ends of the pool will be closed.
Indoor Pools
- Indoor pools will operate three days a week beginning Monday, June 21, 2021 until Friday, August 6, 2021.
- During the summer, the indoor pools are open from midday until 8:00 p.m.
Days of operation:
- Collinwood NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays
- Cudell NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays
- Estabrook NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays
- Gunning NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays
- Stella Walsh NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays
- Michael Zone NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays
- Thurgood Marshall NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays
- Glenville NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays
- Earle B. Turner NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays
- Sterling NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays
- Fairfax NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays
- John F. Kennedy NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays
Indoor pools closed, but outdoor pools open:
- Lonnie Burten NRRC
- Ken Johnson NRRC
- Clark NRRC – Michael Zone, a nearby indoor pool and water park, is open.
Indoor pools closed due to site renovations:
- Kovacic NRRC
- Central NRRC
- Hamilton NRRC
On the week of August 9, 2021, indoor pools will return to normal operations Monday through Friday (11:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.) and Saturday (9:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.).
