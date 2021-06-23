The Daily Iowan names 2020-21 sports best of the year award winners

The 2020-21 sports year was unlike any other for Hawkeye athletics, coming in the middle of a pandemic. At the end of each academic year, The Daily Iowan sports section hands out awards to the best of Hawkeye sports. Last year, these awards were given out after COVID-19 led to an early ending to sports. But unlike 2019-20, spring sport athletes played out a full season this year, and winter athletes played in postseason tournaments.