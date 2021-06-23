Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

The Daily Iowan names 2020-21 sports best of the year award winners

By Chloe Peterson
Daily Iowan
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2020-21 sports year was unlike any other for Hawkeye athletics, coming in the middle of a pandemic. At the end of each academic year, The Daily Iowan sports section hands out awards to the best of Hawkeye sports. Last year, these awards were given out after COVID-19 led to an early ending to sports. But unlike 2019-20, spring sport athletes played out a full season this year, and winter athletes played in postseason tournaments.

dailyiowan.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dawn Staley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeye#Ncaa Tournament#Ncaa Championships#Wrestling Iowa#Hawkeyes#Ohio State#Penn State#Ncaa Championship#All Americans#Ncaa Tournament#Ncaa Final Four#The Dawn Staley Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Nevada, MONevada Daily Mail & Sunday Nevada Herald

MO HOF Sports Commission Award winners announced

Winners of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame's 2021 Sports Commission Awards — for which three Nevada High School athletes had been nominated — were announced at a ceremony Tuesday night at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. Lamar's Case Tucker took home the Boys Athlete of the Year award for his...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Pac-12 names 2020-21 Tom Hansen Medal winners

Oregon State’s Ethan Thompson and Aleah Goodman, along with Oregon’s Hunter Kampmoyer and Lydia Giomi are winners of the Pac-12 Conference’s Tom Hansen Medal for 2020-21, the conference announced Wednesday. The medals are given to the top senior men’s and women’s student-athlete at each of the Pac-12 universities based on...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Reliving the 2020-21 sports year: Three UA athletes who dominated

For the last week, the Star has reflected on the 2020-21 sports season in the Arizona Wildcats’ realm, as one of the most memorable years in history delivered a potpourri of celebration, sorrow and change. Navigating through strict pandemic-inspired protocols didn’t prevent the UA from showcasing its athletes and their...
Wichita, KSthesunflower.com

Marty: The top 5 Shocker sports moments from the 2020-21 school year

The 2020-21 school year brought challenges to Wichita State Athletics, which included constant COVID-19 tests and game cancellations. But through it all, the Shocker Athletics had one of its most successful seasons to date. With Wichita State’s 2020-21 school year now completed, Sunflower sports writer Sean Marty compiled a list...
Marquette, MIabc10up.com

NMU Athletics Presents the 2020-21 Wildcat Awards

MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University Athletic Department presents the 2020-21 Wildcat Awards. For the second straight year, the awards will be presented exclusively through the NMU Athletics website and social media accounts. The awards will be presented over the next several days. The final day of announcements will...
Iowa City, IADaily Iowan

The Daily Iowan names Laulauga Tausaga Co-Female Athlete of the Year

Laulauga Tausaga’s Hawkeye career was supposed to end in 2020. After the pandemic cut short what was initially thought to be her final campaign as a thrower for the Iowa track and field team last year, Tausaga came back to Iowa City for one final outdoor season in the Black and Gold. And in the process, she continued to shine in the throwing ring.
Hillsdale, MIHillsdale Daily News

Chargers' Patrick Cartier named 2020-21 G-MAC Male Athlete of the Year

As a college athlete, winning conference freshman of the year honors in your sport is a signal of high expectations for your future. But even by that standard, Charger sophomore men's basketball player Patrick Cartier's massive improvement in 2020-21 exceeded all expectations. The 2019-20 G-MAC Freshman of the Year in...
SportsKokomo Perspective

Reliving the 2020-21 sports year: Three days UA fans will long remember

Ask any Arizona Wildcats fan what their favorite day is in UA sports history, and some will respond without even having to say the words “Arizona,” “Wildcats” or “U of A.”. Whether it’s “Simon Says Championship,” “12-15-12 (Dec. 15, 2012),” “Chuck Cecil’s 106-yard interception” or “Leap by the Lake,” the...
College Sportsamazingmadison.com

Dakota State Athletics Announce Their 2020-21 Award Winners

Dakota State announced its annual awards for 2020-21 on Thursday. Alex Derr was awarded with the Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year award. The two-time NAIA All-American dominated, earning most valuable athlete at the North Star Indoor Track & Field conference meet and shared the NSAA Outdoor Track Athlete of the Meet award with Brenner Furlong at the conference championships.
Richmond, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Touchdown Club of Richmond names VMI’s Wachenheim its Bobby Ross Coach of the Year Award winner

The Touchdown Club of Richmond recently presented the Bobby Ross Coach of the Year Award for the 2020-21 football season to Scott Wachenheim, head football coach at VMI. The presentation was made on June 17 at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, as the Virginia Military Institute Alumni hosted its “Evening with VMI Athletics.” Making the presentation on behalf of the TD Club was the award’s namesake, famed coach Bobby Ross, a 1959 VMI graduate and current Henrico County residents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy