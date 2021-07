Ever since they became popular, app stores have become one of the most common and highly advised ways to get apps for various platforms. Official app sources like Apple App Store and Google Play Store offer a selection of software and games that have passed their scrutiny, offering a sense of security that these apps are safe for use. Unfortunately for Google, the credibility of its sanctioned Android app marketplace has been put into question time and again, and a recent incident shows how popular apps can still pose a security risk for users.