Again the Supreme Court defends religious believers. Again it’s unanimous.

By Jeff Jacoby Globe Columnist,
Boston Globe
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the nation’s highest court issued a 9-0 decision last week upholding a Catholic social-service agency’s right to participate in Philadelphia’s foster care program, it provoked a mordant comment from Case Western law professor Jonathan Adler:. “Supreme Court rules UNANIMOUSLY against Philadelphia in Fulton religious liberty case; opinion by [Chief...

