Although the Galaxy Z Fold 3 still does not have a concrete release date, Samsung is already doling out samples of the foldable to partners. There’s even a China-only variant called the Galaxy W22 5G. Users looking to get their hands on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in India will be pleased to know that they will be able to do so soon-ish. The foldable has just received BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification, indicating that Samsung has the Indian Government’s blessings to sell the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the country.