The era of the Federal Trade Commission being dismissed as having some bark and little bite appears to be over. FTC commissioner Rebecca Slaughter wants the agency to get aggressive. She believes that notice and choice — the approach that digital ad and media firms rely on to navigate people’s data privacy and compliance with privacy laws — doesn’t work. Slaughter is among the Democrats leading the charge toward making what could be significant moves affecting how the consumer protection and antitrust-oversight agency takes advantage of the power it has right now.