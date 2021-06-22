Cancel
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

NPR
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're listening to IT'S BEEN A MINUTE from NPR. I'm Sam Sanders. So a few months ago, a good friend and a member of the IT'S BEEN A MINUTE team, Anjuli Sastry, she left to go work on a new, top-secret project. This project is now complete. It's out there in the world, and it is no longer a secret. And I'm so excited to have Anjuli this episode share some of that work with us. Anjuli, hey. How are you?

Societykosu.org

Cops, Kinksters Or Corporate: Sam Sanders And Roxane Gay Discuss Who Pride Is For

When Pride month comes, there's always a debate about who belongs. NPR's Sam Sanders talks with writer and commentator Roxane Gay about the arguments over who pride is for. Sam Sanders is a correspondent and host of It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders at NPR. In the show, Sanders engages with journalists, actors, musicians, and listeners to gain the kind of understanding about news and popular culture that can only be reached through conversation. The podcast releases two episodes each week: a "deep dive" interview on Tuesdays, as well as a Friday wrap of the week's news.
Recipescapradio.org

A Mother And Daughter Wrote A Cookbook To Show How Food Traditions Change

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. New York Times food writer Priya Krishna and her mom, Ritu Krishna, co-authored the cookbook Indian-ish together in 2019. They discuss how food traditions change based on where you live. Transcript. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Where are you really from? It's a question...
EntertainmentNPR

Code Switch

Next week on CODE SWITCH... MERAJI: If you're the lightest shade of brown... UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Because of my skin tone, I will never be in danger the way, like, actual people of color might be. MERAJI: ...Is it cool to call yourself a person of color?. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2:...
TV & Videosthecomedybureau.com

The Bad Thing with Michael Cruz Kayne (in NYC w/Livestream)

As we re-open we’re doing everything we can to keep our audience, performers, and staff safe and are complying with all Covid regulations. As part of this, all attendees must present proof of full vaccination to enter. Proof can be via the New York State Excelsior pass, a physical copy of the CDC card, a photo of your CDC card, or other electronic record of vaccination includes name and date (e.g., some chain pharmacies have an app with this information). In all cases the name must match that on your photo ID.
Books & LiteratureNPR

Poet Tess Taylor Tells Us What She's Reading This Summer

Next, our poetry reviewer Tess Taylor has some treats to add to your summer reading list, and they are not all poetry. The first book is about reading any and everything. TESS TAYLOR, BYLINE: I found myself diverted a bit this summer, and I ended up reading a book about reading. And it was so engrossing that I couldn't put it down, and I think that was actually the point. This is somebody who really just wants to encourage you to enjoy the time that you spend reading. And the book is called "Books Promiscuously Read: Reading As A Way Of Life" by Heather Cass White. This is just a book that tells you that your guilty pleasure is actually not guilty. It's formative to your inner life. It's formative to our ideas of individuality and freedom. She doesn't want us to be dutiful. She writes, (reading) it matters that students are bored by books that they are required to read even when those books began as scandals and guilty pleasures. It matters that we are frequently bored by books we require ourselves to read. It may be that the most important function of required reading is to stimulate our resistance to it in the form of reading that is haphazard, spontaneous, whimsical or contrarian.
MicrosoftDaily Item

Jill Ebstein: Uh…what did you say?

There are so many crises that make the news, all of which are digested in bite-size morsels: political divisiveness, crime and policing, race relations, environmentalism, and the list goes on. What’s not on the list but should be? Our short and ever-dwindling attention span. I’d happily take a bite-sized version of our concentration disorder.
PoliticsNPR

What Residents Of NYC's Little Haiti Think About The Killing Of Haiti's President

There is a section of Brooklyn, N.Y., known as Little Haiti. Jon Kalish headed to the neighborhood to find out how residents there are reacting to news of the assassination. JON KALISH, BYLINE: There were no visible signs of mourning on Nostrand Avenue, the main drag of Little Haiti. Many of the Haitians I approached, like Wilner Altidor, said they didn't really know what happened in their homeland this week.
Video GamesNPR

'Speedrunners' Are Beating Video Games In Record Time For Charity

Many people know the satisfaction of beating a video game after many hours, even weeks of playing, and some know the satisfaction of beating games in a matter of minutes. PABLO MUNOZ-SNYDER: Speedrunning is completing a video game from start to finish as quickly as possible. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:
SportsNPR

U.S. Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson Left Off Relay List, Won't Compete At Olympics

The fastest female sprinter in the U.S. will not be going to the Olympic Games in Tokyo this month. USA Track & Field today announced its roster for the games, and it did not include 21-year-old sensation Sha'Carri Richardson. She won the 100 meters at last month's Olympic trials but then was disqualified after a positive test for a chemical found in marijuana. Before this evening, there had still been a chance she could be named to a relay team, but that didn't happen. NPR sports correspondent Tom Goldman joins us now. Hi, Tom.
Public HealthNPR

COVID-19 Survivors Mark July 4th; Michael J. Fox On Optimism

COVID-19 survivors added pops of yellow to their July 4th decor to show solidarity with the more than 600,000 people who have died of the disease in the U.S. Survivor Marjorie Roberts participated. And, Michael J. Fox talks about his book "No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality."
TV & Videosthevintagent.com

PostIndustrial with Carmen Gentile

Anthony Bourdain, the late chef and CNN host of “Parts Unknown”, toured West Virginia in his first episode of Season 11. Originally airing in the spring of 2018, in the first minutes of the show, a West Virginian says, “There’s so much negativity surrounding this place, that no one ever focuses on the positive. They see us as ignorant or hillbillies. There’s really so much more here than just poverty and illiteracy and drugs. There’s a lot of good people here.” In his own dialogue, Bourdain said the area was “…a place both heartbreaking and beautiful. A place that symbolizes and contains everything wrong and everything awful and hopeful about America.”
ProtestsNPR

What The Jan. 6 Probe Looks Like 6 Months After The Insurrection

And now to the Capitol insurrection investigation. 2021 was just six days old when a mob of Trump supporters forced their way through police lines and stormed the U.S. Capitol. (SOUNDBITE OF CAPITOL RIOT) SHAPIRO: The deadly attack shocked the nation and made the storied halls of the Capitol a...
Public HealthNPR

Delta Is Now The Dominant Coronavirus Variant In The U.S.

The highly contagious delta variant now accounts for more than 51% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to new estimates released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The variant, also known as B.1.617.2, was first detected in India and is spreading quickly across the globe. And in...
Aerospace & DefenseNPR

Virgin Galactic Plans July 11 Test Flight Of Its Winged Rocket Ship

Billionaire Richard Branson is about to head to space. The founder of Virgin Galactic, along with five others, will launch into space on Sunday in his Unity rocket. This may be the summer of billionaires in space. To kick things off, Richard Branson of Virgin Galactic will launch into space with five others on Sunday in his Unity rocket, which is expected to reach 3,500 miles per hour in eight seconds. Fellow billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has his own plans to launch into space on July 20 with his company Blue Origin. And then, 10 days later, Boeing will test its CST-100 Starliner. Joining us from New Mexico is Richard Branson and Sirisha Bandla. She's the vice president of government affairs for Virgin Galactic and is also headed to space Sunday. Richard and Sirisha, welcome.
Designers & Collectionsamericanpeoplenews.com

Kate’s Picks: 7 Things I Tried in June and Loved

This month’s list is one of my favorites yet. From the facial oil that’s helped me hydrate my fried summer skin, to the best show I’ve watched all year, to the $25 dress I’ve worn more than anything else in my closet, here is June’s Things I Tried and Loved.
MoviesNPR

The Cannes Film Festival Opens With Its Signature Red Carpet Glamour

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking French). ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: The movie stars and the models strutted up the red carpet steps last night - Jessica Chastain and Oscar winner Marion Cotillard - with fans yelling out and photographers clicking away, just as they did before the pandemic. There are 11 days of films to come, and there's great relief in this seaside town that the festival is back.

