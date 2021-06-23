Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights fall to 3-2 in semi-finals series, VGK fans confident ahead of elimination game

By Jackie Kostek
KTNV
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At this point in the playoffs and at this point in the series, every game is pivotal and crucial. Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens sets up an elimination game Thursday night in Montreal, where the Golden Knights will have to win to stay alive in this series.

www.ktnv.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Deboer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Golden Knights#Vgk#Vgk#Ktnv#The Montreal Canadiens#The Golden Knights#Action News#Ticketmaster Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLThe Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Golden Knights’ Gritty Game 4 Win

There are times in life where you meet a fork in the road. Sometimes it’s when you have to decide on a career or choice of school. Other times it may be involving some type of romantic relationship. Whatever the case may be, the choice you make is often met with much thought. I find myself in a similar paradox; one that plots two of my favourite teams against one another. It is true, I cover the Vegas Golden Knights here for The Hockey Writers since Nov 2020, and over the course of this time, I have grown a keen fondness for the team from Sin City. They play hockey, in my humble opinion, the way hockey should be played; fast, heavy, and with swagger. They have every exciting attribute you could want out of a team. Although the Golden Knight have kindled my interest, they are no match for the love of my life; the Montreal Canadiens.
NHLNHL

3 Keys: Canadiens at Golden Knights, Game 5 of Semifinals

Montreal undefeated when leading after first period; Fleury will start for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury will start for the Vegas Golden Knights when they play the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Fleury mishandled the puck late in the third period of...
NHLNHL

Golden Knights Fall in Game 5, Head Back to Montreal on Brink

The Vegas Golden Knights were defeated by the Montreal Canadiens, 4-1, in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Montreal leads the series, 3-2. THE SERIES SO FAR. Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Canadiens 1. Game 2: Canadiens 3, Golden Knights 2. Game 3:...
NHLAsbury Park Press

Montreal Canadiens at Vegas Golden Knights Game 5 odds, picks and prediction

The Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights play Game 5 of their Stanley Cup Semifinal series Tuesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena. Below, we analyze the Canadiens vs. Golden Knights odds and lines, with NHL picks and predictions. The Canadiens came up just short...
NHLFox5 KVVU

Golden Knights season ends following 3-2 overtime loss in Game 6 to Montreal

UPDATE (AP) -- Phillip Danault was patting rookie Cole Caufield on the back for playing a big role in helping the Canadiens’ remarkable playoff run, while familiar chants of `Ole, Ole’ and sounds of horn-honking could be heard from a large celebrating crowd outside the Bell Centre walls. Suddenly, Montreal...
NHLNHL

Golden Knights eliminated in playoffs due to lack of offense

Miscues, fatigue also costly in six-game loss to Canadiens in Stanley Cup Semifinals. The Vegas Golden Knights were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Montreal Canadiens, losing 3-2 in overtime in Game 6 of the best-of-7 Stanley Cup Semifinals at Montreal on Thursday. The Golden Knights, who lost...
NHLreviewjournal.com

Golden Knights, Las Vegas awarded 2022 NHL All-Star Game

Bill Foley’s stance about the NHL All-Star Game coming to Las Vegas evolved over the years. The Golden Knights owner initially was against the idea, citing the burden that would be placed on the organization’s staff. By last year, Foley had come around and even advocated for the event to take place at T-Mobile Arena.
NHLFox5 KVVU

Golden Knights look for upper hand in Montreal series in Game 5

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights are looking to take a 3-2 series lead on the Montreal Canadiens in Tuesday's Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena. After the Vegas comeback overtime win in Game 4, momentum has shifted in the Golden Knight's favor as the series returns to Las Vegas. But the team knows it's important to stay in the moment and worry about their own game.
NHLwestplainsdailyquill.net

With 3-2 series lead, Canadiens frustrating Golden Knights

MONTREAL (AP) — Canadiens defenseman Erik Gustafsson enjoys the notion of the Vegas Golden Knights showing signs of frustration in being pushed to the brink of elimination in their Stanley Cup …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
NHLSports Illustrated

What Went Wrong for the Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have couldn't turn a promising season into a Stanley Cup final berth. What went wrong against Montreal?. Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
NHLabc7ny.com

NHL Playoffs Daily: Vegas Golden Knights focus on winning 'best of 3'

Game 5 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Islanders was an absolute blowout, with Tampa taking a 3-2 series lead in an 8-0 win. Hopefully, Game 5 between the Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens back in Sin City is a more competitive affair. Check out the...
NHLreviewjournal.com

Golden Knights on brink of elimination after loss to Canadiens

Pete DeBoer didn’t have many answers Tuesday. With the stage set for the Golden Knights to move one step closer to playing for the Stanley Cup, they instead turned in one of their worst performances of the postseason and left their coach searching for what happened. “Hard to explain,” DeBoer...
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders eliminated from playoffs Game 7 of semi-finals

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JUNE 25: Mathew Barzal #13, Ryan Pulock #6 and Matt Martin #17 of the New York Islanders react after their team's 1-0 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Seven of the NHL Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Finals at Amalie Arena on June 25, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Comments / 0

Community Policy