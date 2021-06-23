Cancel
I Triggered a Ransomware Attack – Here’s What I Learned

By Topher Tebow
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRansomware attacks are perceived as complicated, confusing and dangerous. While all those things are true, there are also some basic truths about ransomware attacks that can be used to stop an attack quickly, minimizing or eliminating the damage they cause. Conti is a form of ransomware that has often targeted health care organizations and retailers, and perfectly demonstrates the basic behaviors exhibited by ransomware. Detonating Conti ransomware inside of a controlled environment tells us a lot about a modern ransomware attack, so that is exactly what I did.

Public Safetysecurelist.com

REvil ransomware attack against MSPs and its clients around the world

An attack perpetrated by REvil aka Sodinokibi ransomware gang against Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and their clients was discovered on July 2. Some of the victims have reportedly been compromised through a popular MSP software which led to encryption of their customers. The total number of encrypted businesses could run into thousands.
Public Safetygrahamcluley.com

REvil ransomware rampages following Kaseya supply-chain attack

Hundreds – if not thousands – of companies have been by a huge supply-chain ransomware attack that struck on Friday July 2nd, just as companies in the United States were closing down for the Independence Day holiday weekend. What makes the attack unusual?. Normally a ransomware attack might impact one...
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

How WordPress Sites Get Hacked: 5 Common Vulnerabilities & How to Prevent Them

Interested in security? Follow along for content within Cybersecurity. WordPress is a popular free and open source content platform where users can choose different themes based on the user’s preference. This is an “open-source content management system written in PHP and paired with a MySQL or MariaDB database” (Wikipedia). A popular platform means that there is a higher chance of attackers hacking these WordPress sites. To help you understand where the weak spots are, here are the five common WordPress hacks and vulnerabilities that could put a WordPress site in jeopardy.
Technologyscmagazine.com

Kaseya announces breach detection tool in VSA ransomware fight

Kaseya announced a breach detection tool for clients of its VSA remote monitoring and management product, amid a weekend-long ransomware scare. The tool is not currently on the website, but can be obtained by emailing [email protected] with the subject “Compromise Detection Tool Request.”. On Friday, a REvil ransomware affiliate...
Cell PhonesLifehacker

Uninstall These Malicious Android Apps That Stole Facebook Passwords

Researchers from Dr. Web have found nine apps with more than 5.8 million combined downloads that were sneakily stealing user’s Facebook passwords using a genuine Facebook login page. As of writing, Google has banned the developer and removed these nine apps from the Play Store, but if you’ve downloaded any of them, it’s time to change your passwords.
Softwareaithority.com

Prancer Cloud Security Platform Is Announcing Security Scan of ACK Files

Prancer Enterprise is announcing a new feature in its Shift-Left suite of security tools. With the latest version, Prancer supports Static Code Analysis of the AWS Controllers for Kubernetes (ACK) to understand the cloud security misconfigurations. Prancer Enterprise is announcing a new feature in its Shift-Left suite of security tools....
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Ping and Traceroute Network tools explained in detail

Network tools are essential for solving issues with a computer network that is not performing as it should. There are quite a few things can do to aid in returning a network to its rightful state, and two of those options are Ping and Traceroute. Both tools are designed to...
Public Safetylawfareblog.com

What Happened in the Kaseya VSA Incident?

Right before the start of the holiday weekend, news broke of yet another massive ransomware attack. The apparent Kaseya VSA supply chain attack is likely to affect thousands of businesses, with an apparent affiliate of the REvil Ransomware gang launching what seems to be a particularly pernicious supply chain attack. Kaseya VSA was a particularly attractive target as this is software used by Managed Service Providers (MSPs), a type of online contracting business. Details of the story are still breaking and things may look different (and probably significantly worse) by the time people come into work on Tuesday or Wednesday.
ComputersVentureBeat

Polar Backup Cloud Storage is ultimate protection against hard drive failure and human error. It’s also under $40.

The numbers tell the story. Even one of the world’s biggest users of hard drives finds about 1 in 100 will fail in a given year. That may not sound all that awful, statistically speaking — unless you’re the 1 in 100, of course. If it’s you that suffered the loss, then you’re crushed over the years of photos, videos, and other irreplaceable documents that were wiped out in an instant. And you’ll likely have moments of realization over the next year or two when you remember about other key files that are now lost forever in your own personal technological Ragnarok.
Coding & Programmingopensource.com

Enter invisible passwords using this Python module

Passwords are particularly problematic for programmers. You're not supposed to store them without encrypting them, and you're not supposed to reveal what's been typed when your user enters one. This became particularly important to me when I decided I wanted to boost security on my laptop. I encrypt my home directory—but once I log in, any password stored as plain text in a configuration file is potentially exposed to prying eyes.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How to Schedule a Serverless Google Cloud Function to Run Periodically

Do you have some code that needs to be run regularly? Read along to learn how to do this using a serverless function on the google cloud platform (GCP). As a data scientist/engineer, I often have code that needs to run periodically. This could be anything from processing some log files every day at 02:00 pm or running a machine learning model every day at 01:00 am.
Technologymartechseries.com

Default Cloud Security Tools May Not Protect Data Enough

NYC area cybersecurity expert explains how default cloud security tools leave businesses vulnerable and what to do about it—in a new article from eMazzanti Technologies. A NYC area cybersecurity expert and cloud services provider explains why default cloud security tools leave businesses vulnerable and how to choose effective security solutions in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first asserts that the business benefits of moving to the cloud come with risk.
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

More WD storage devices affected by weird security issues

Cybersecurity researchers have unearthed a remote code execution flaw in Western Digital network-attached storage (NAS) devices that run MyCloud OS 3, an operating system no longer supported by the company. Reporting on the findings of researchers Radek Domanski and Pedro Ribeiro, Brian Krebs writes that WD claims the vulnerability was...
Softwarevmware.com

How to enable copy/past in VMware Workstation 16

The copy/past functionality was working fine when I setup the Workstation 16 VM couple of months ago. now after returning to work on it I found the copy/past (from host to VM both linux) not working. All solutions I found on the internet says to go to "Guest Isolation" on...
Softwaregitconnected.com

Going Serverless with 7 Core AWS Services

In this article, you will learn how to use the different services that AWS offers to build serverless applications without focusing on the infrastructure and provisioning of the services but instead focusing on your code, on main business logic, and your core product. But wait, what is serverless? Serverless is...
Softwarepetri.com

Windows Server 2022 Gets Hotpatching Support, and Much More

Microsoft announced that Windows Server 2022 was released to OEMs for testing earlier this month. And in a presentation last week, we got more detailed information about the features included in this release. Best on Azure. Microsoft is pushing Azure as the best platform for hosting Windows Server 2022. And...
Softwarevmware.com

problem installing Windows server from a template using PowerCLI and PS job

I'm having a weird problem installing Windows server from a template using PowerCLI and start-threadjob. It works fine in a normal context, but I had a requirement to improve performance as the script is used by non tech people. I used PS runspaces and it also works but it gained to reduce only 50% of the total time. Using start-threadjob gets the task kicked in immediately and no delay perceived from user. However, on Windows OS second reboot (after QuickPrep) I get this:
Public SafetyOCRegister

What’s a ransomware attack? Tips for business owners

The recent high-profile ransomware attacks on the Colonial pipeline and JBS meat processing plants have heightened awareness of the threat of ransomware. For the thousands of businesses and public agencies that are hit with a ransomware attack each year, the threat is all too common and increasingly a cost of doing business.
