I Triggered a Ransomware Attack – Here’s What I Learned

The numbers tell the story. Even one of the world’s biggest users of hard drives finds about 1 in 100 will fail in a given year. That may not sound all that awful, statistically speaking — unless you’re the 1 in 100, of course. If it’s you that suffered the loss, then you’re crushed over the years of photos, videos, and other irreplaceable documents that were wiped out in an instant. And you’ll likely have moments of realization over the next year or two when you remember about other key files that are now lost forever in your own personal technological Ragnarok.