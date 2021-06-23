I Triggered a Ransomware Attack – Here’s What I Learned
Ransomware attacks are perceived as complicated, confusing and dangerous. While all those things are true, there are also some basic truths about ransomware attacks that can be used to stop an attack quickly, minimizing or eliminating the damage they cause. Conti is a form of ransomware that has often targeted health care organizations and retailers, and perfectly demonstrates the basic behaviors exhibited by ransomware. Detonating Conti ransomware inside of a controlled environment tells us a lot about a modern ransomware attack, so that is exactly what I did.securityboulevard.com