We must act to end discrimination against widows

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, black women are receiving more undergraduate degrees than any other group. Additionally, the U.S. Census Bureau Survey of Business Owners found that black women are also the fastest-growing group of small business owners in the nation. Yet despite the clear potential and talent we hold, black women, men, and children still face discrimination based off of our appearance in the workplace and schools. This is why the federal passing of the CROWN Act is not only necessary but long overdue. It’s time to invite diversity into the workplace, end hair discrimination, broaden beauty norms, and allow the empowerment and creativity of all black women to be expressed and encouraged.