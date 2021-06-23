We must act to end discrimination against widows
Around the world, a large number of vulnerable women have been left widowed by the pandemic, with the virus disproportionately killing men as well as people from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds. Their loss will be compounded by the unjust and discriminatory treatment many experience in parts of Asia and Africa, where it is not unusual for widows to be blamed for a man's death. Many face being cast out by families and communities, condemning their future and their children's. Even widows living in countries with less stigma often struggle financially for many years.