Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yakima, WA

Mary LaVerne Heilman Wear Kwak

Yakima Herald Republic
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary LaVerne Heilman Wear Kwak, 93, died June 16th, 2021, a day before the anniversary of her first husband’s death. Mary was bedridden with rheumatic fever for an extended period during high school, and used her time to become pen pals with American servicemen in WWII. She met one of the sailors she was writing, Kenneth C. Wear, and married when she was 19. Moving to Yakima, they raised four kids, Cheryl, Ken, David, and Sylvia. Following Kenneth’s death in 2002, she eloped with her childhood friend, Harry Kwak, in 2004, married at the Hitching Post in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho when they were 77. She was a big Seattle Mariners fan. Mary and her youngest daughter, Sylvia, would wear matching jerseys for the games. She loved to travel, visiting relatives and friends around the states and Hawaii, and toured Israel where she was baptized in the Jordan River. She had a beautiful singing voice, a member of Bel Canto Choral Society. Compassionate, caring and generous, Mary was a dedicated Christian, and loved to share her faith in Christ. Always eager to help “strangers and aliens,” those who were struggling.

www.yakimaherald.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Obituaries
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laverne#American#The Hitching Post#Seattle Mariners#Bel Canto Choral Society#Christian#Yakima First Responders#The Wiley Union Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
NHLPosted by
NBC News

Columbus goalie, 24, dies from fall after fireworks mishap

Matiss Kivlenieks, a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets' future starting goaltender, died in Michigan after fleeing a hot tub and hitting his head following a Fourth of July fireworks accident, police said Monday. He was 24. Police in Novi, Michigan, said a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started...
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Military plane crash leaves at least 52 dead in Philippines

Patikul, Philippines — Philippine security forces searched among coconut trees on a remote southern island Monday for the flight data boxes of an aircraft that crashed and killed 52 people in one of the country's worst military air disasters. The C-130 Hercules transport plane was carrying 96 people, most of them recent army graduates, when it overshot the runway on Sunday while trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province — a haven for Islamist militants.