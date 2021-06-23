Mary LaVerne Heilman Wear Kwak, 93, died June 16th, 2021, a day before the anniversary of her first husband’s death. Mary was bedridden with rheumatic fever for an extended period during high school, and used her time to become pen pals with American servicemen in WWII. She met one of the sailors she was writing, Kenneth C. Wear, and married when she was 19. Moving to Yakima, they raised four kids, Cheryl, Ken, David, and Sylvia. Following Kenneth’s death in 2002, she eloped with her childhood friend, Harry Kwak, in 2004, married at the Hitching Post in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho when they were 77. She was a big Seattle Mariners fan. Mary and her youngest daughter, Sylvia, would wear matching jerseys for the games. She loved to travel, visiting relatives and friends around the states and Hawaii, and toured Israel where she was baptized in the Jordan River. She had a beautiful singing voice, a member of Bel Canto Choral Society. Compassionate, caring and generous, Mary was a dedicated Christian, and loved to share her faith in Christ. Always eager to help “strangers and aliens,” those who were struggling.