Edith Suzanne “Suzy” Johnson, 76, passed away on June 8, 2021 after a short battle with cancer with loved ones by her side. She was born in Inglewood, California to Helen and Robert Vachon. The family shortly moved and settled in Yakima. As a child, she spent time camping with her mom, and her horse Chico, on Clear and Pear Lake. In 1972, she married Peter Johnson and they made their home in Goldendale, Washington where they lived for 50 years. Suzy was active in both bowling and softball. She enjoyed sewing for her children and grandchildren and growing vegetables in her garden. She cherished her dogs and gathering with her family, especially at holidays. Suzy was renowned for cooking skills. Throughout her life, the beach was a special place. Her home was always open to all and many will affectionately remember her as “Nana.” Suzy was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Richard and Roger Vachon and her sister Nancy Zerr. Suzy is survived by her husband, Peter Johnson; her siblings Annette Engstrom, Robert Vachon, Michael Vachon, and Patrick Vachon; her sons Shane and Roger Denney; her daughters Janelle Mitchell, Jodey Hamilton (Ruben Finn), Alicia Dukes (Jason) and Elizabeth Johnson Meissner; as well as thirteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.