William Thomas (Tom) Verran, age 77, passed peacefully in his sleep at Garden Village Hospice Care after a 3 year battle with Alzheimer’s. Born to Frank E. Verran and Sallie Verran (Dorsett) in Johnson City, Tennessee (July 9th, 1943), he lost his father in an airplane crash during WWII when Tom was just an infant. Sallie married Bob Dorsett, settling down to raise Tom and his stepsister Cindy Dorsett (Rines) in Yakima, WA. A graduate of Davis High School and Yakima Valley College, Tom also attended Central Washington State College before deciding that college was not for him and enlisting in the U.S. Navy. Three years of traveling and a tour in Vietnam shaped Tom into a service minded man who came home to join the local police force in January of 1969, though not before buying his beloved ‘68 Camaro. He served the Yakima police force for 28 years in various positions, including his favorite roles of detective and working as a community liason with school children and other groups. He retired from the force as a lieutenant in the spring of 1997.