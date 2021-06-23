Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Over 200 artists come together for #LetTheMusicMove Brexit touring campaign

By Andrew Trendell
NME
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 200 artists including Wolf Alice, IDLES, Poppy Ajudha, Radiohead and many other music industry bodies have come together for the new #LetTheMusicMove campaign – calling upon the UK government to urgently take action on the post-Brexit touring fiasco. The row over the government’s failure to negotiate visa-free travel and...

www.nme.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annie Lennox
Person
Anna Calvi
Person
Jack Garratt
Person
Dave Okumu
Person
Bob Geldof
Person
Midge Ure
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Brexit Negotiations#Art#Door Cinema Club#Glasvegas#The Chemical Brothers#Blur#Eu#British#The Uk Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Brexit
Country
Spain
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
Musicdjmag.com

UK Government “should be doing more” for post-Brexit touring crisis

A new survey carried out by UK Music has suggested the public think the Government is not doing enough to help musicians overcome post-Brexit barriers to overseas touring. UK Music carried out the poll following a range of complaints across the music and events sector about extra costs and paperwork that are expected to arise as clubs and gig venues begin to reopen across Europe following closures forced by the COVID-19 pandemic. This follows the lack of a deal on freedom of movement for touring artists and crew, between EU and UK Government negotiators when the UK completed its withdrawal from the European Union at the end of 2020.
EntertainmentNME

Elton John calls UK ministers “philistines” over Brexit touring fiasco

Elton John has criticised the UK government for being “philistines” in their response to Brexit touring issues. In a new interview alongside John Grant in the Observer New Review today (June 27), the ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ star said he was “livid” about ministers’ inaction to the numerous challenges touring artists are beginning to face.
MusicBBC

UK stars call on government to act over post-Brexit touring

Stars including Radiohead, Biffy Clyro and Ghostpoet are urging the government to make touring Europe easier, to prevent "the collapse of the industry". Post-Brexit restrictions mean UK artists will face red tape and fees for visas to play in some EU countries. More than 200 artists have joined the #LetTheMusicMove...
Worldloudersound.com

Brexiteer Bruce Dickinson slams UK government over Brexit’s impact on UK musicians

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has called on the British government to “get your act together” in regards to the impact Brexit has had on British artists’ international touring plans. Following Sir Elton John’s claims that “philistines” in Boris Johnson’s government are “crucifying” young British musicians, and artists including Skunk...
Politicscompletemusicupdate.com

Chief Brexit negotiator finally speaks to culture select committee about new bureaucratic barriers for touring artists, reassures no one

The man who negotiated the UK’s new trade deal with the European Union did little – aka nothing – to alleviate concerns in the music community yesterday regarding the post-Brexit bureaucratic barriers that British performers now face when touring across Europe. True, David Frost did actually show up this time to discuss those concerns with Parliament’s culture select committee – which was an improvement on last time – but only to formally pass the buck on to other ministers in the current UK government.
Musicdjmag.com

Brexit minister denies responsibility to solve musician touring crisis

The UK government's minister for Brexit, Lord David Frost, has said that it is not his responsibility to solve the touring crisis faced by musicians in the wake of Brexit. In a recent select committee hearing with ministers, despite UK prime minister Boris Johnson confirming that Lord Frost would "fix" the current EU touring crisis, the MP told peers that it was up to "the department for digital, culture, music and sport to take it forward with our embassies" and that the UK “took a decision to end free movement" that inevitably "brings big change”.
ImmigrationThe Quietus

Brexit Minister: Visa-Free Touring At Odds With Immigration Controls

In appearance before a select committee, Lord Frost insisted it wasn't his responsibility to solve the touring crisis that has emerged following Brexit. Brexit minister David Frost appeared before the Department for Media, Culture and Sport (DCMS) Committee earlier this week and insisted that he was not responsible for solving the crisis around visa-free touring that has come to light following the completion of Brexit at the start of this year.
Musicupsetmagazine.com

Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes have announced their new album, 'Sticky'

"'Sticky' is about that moment where you're drunk at a bus stop at 3AM." Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes have announced their new album, 'Sticky'. The record's set for release on 15th October, and features both the duo's recent collab with Joe Talbot from IDLES, 'My Town', and also the title-track, which arrived yesterday (Sunday, 4th January).
Public HealthNME

Boris Johnson set to outline final coronavirus lockdown easing for England

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to outline the final easing of England’s coronavirus lockdown later today (July 5). The fourth and final stage of the UK’s Government’s ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown has already been delayed from June 21, with a new date of July 19 now in place for the relaxation of the majority of the remaining lockdown rules.
CelebritiesThe Independent

David Frost dismisses Elton John's anger over Brexit touring crisis

Brexit minister David Frost has downplayed the anger of top musicians, including Sir Elton John, over having to abandon tours of the European Union. In a stormy session with MPs, the chief negotiator said he had had a “good conversation” with the star. “I can’t help noticing that he had...
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Five years on the UK divided as ever over Brexit, poll finds

Five years on from the historic referendum vote which led to the UK leaving the European Union, the country remains as divided as ever over Brexit an opinion poll has found. The survey by Savanta ComRes found that if the referendum was re-run today the result would be a narrow win for Remain – by 51% to 49% – if undecideds are discounted.
Musicmoneyweek.com

Artists demand a fair share of the music industry pie

Shareholders in the media conglomerate Vivendi have approved plans to spin off Universal Music Group, the world’s biggest record label, as a standalone business and list it on the Amsterdam stock exchange in September. Universal accounts for around a 30% slice of the global recorded music market, and its catalogue includes more than three million songs from many of the leading artists of every era, from The Beatles and Queen to Adele, Taylor Swift and Drake. Recently, the label has been making headlines in the financial pages as bidders jostled to build up stakes, including the Chinese giant Tencent (which owns 20%), and rival US hedge-fund billionaires Daniel Loeb and Bill Ackman. The latter’s special-purpose acquisition company (Spac) has just bought 10% of Universal for $4.2bn. That values Vivendi at $42bn and suggests that Vivendi was wise to turn down an acquisition offer of $8.5bn from SoftBank in 2013. The scramble for a slice of Universal also reflects the music industry’s changing fortunes.
DesignComplex

Meet the Toronto Artist Behind UGG Canada’s Bold New Campaign

Gyimah Gariba, social change catalyst and proud Ghanaian-Torontonian, grew up turning to art to document and process the world around him. Over time, his work also started to carry coded messages about the injustices he was witnessing—especially for those identifying as LGBTQ+. When he’s not inking comic books, creating and...
MusicNME

Róisín Murphy shares ‘The Reflex Revisions’ remix tracks

Róisín Murphy has announced details of a new remix release titled ‘The Reflex Revisions’ – listen below. London-based French producer The Reflex – AKA Nicolas Laugier – has reworked singles ‘Incapable’ and ‘Narcissus’ from Murphy’s lauded 2020 album ‘Róisín Machine’. The resulting record, packaged as ‘The Reflex Revisions’, is available...
Public HealthNME

Isle Of Wight Festival 2021 reaffirms plans to go ahead after government’s latest unlocking announcement

Isle Of Wight Festival has reaffirmed its plans to go ahead with its 2021 event following the government’s latest announcement about full coronavirus unlocking in England. Promoter John Giddings was asked by a fan on Twitter today (July 5) whether the delayed event will go ahead. “What do you think? You heard the same broadcast that I did! Here we come @IsleOfWightFest’21!!” responded Giddings.