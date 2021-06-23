Hale hosts Playback Experience Juneteenth celebration
When one of the stories talked about feeling extreme joy; the performers were very animated in their portrayals of the emotion. On Saturday afternoon, Westwood’s Hale Reservation played host to a Juneteenth celebration featuring The Playback Experience’s performance of “Celebrations of Freedom: Let’s Talk About Race”, as well as some student-led discussions from a trio of Westwood High Class of 2021 graduates from the LTARaCE (Let’s Talk About Race, Culture and Ethnicity) Program.hometownweekly.net