Hale hosts Playback Experience Juneteenth celebration

hometownweekly.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen one of the stories talked about feeling extreme joy; the performers were very animated in their portrayals of the emotion. On Saturday afternoon, Westwood’s Hale Reservation played host to a Juneteenth celebration featuring The Playback Experience’s performance of “Celebrations of Freedom: Let’s Talk About Race”, as well as some student-led discussions from a trio of Westwood High Class of 2021 graduates from the LTARaCE (Let’s Talk About Race, Culture and Ethnicity) Program.

