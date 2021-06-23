Kubernetes-Managed Object Storage for the Win

As a core problem in computer vision, the performance of object detection has improved drastically in the past few years. Despite their impressive performance, object detectors suffer from a lack of interpretability. Visualization techniques have been developed and widely applied to introspect the decisions made by other kinds of deep learning models; however, visualizing object detectors has been underexplored. In this paper, we propose using inversion as a primary tool to understand modern object detectors and develop an optimization-based approach to layout inversion, allowing us to generate synthetic images recognized by trained detectors as containing a desired configuration of objects. We reveal intriguing properties of detectors by applying our layout inversion technique to a variety of modern object detectors, and further investigate them via validation experiments: they rely on qualitatively different features for classification and regression; they learn canonical motifs of commonly co-occurring objects; they use diff erent visual cues to recognize objects of varying sizes. We hope our insights can help practitioners improve object detectors.