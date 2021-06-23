Kubernetes-Managed Object Storage for the Win

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 25, 2021 — Quantum Corporation is collaborating with global enterprise computing leader Supermicro to deliver object storage solutions to customers demanding the ability to extract more value from their increasing data stores. The engagement enables Supermicro’s customers, resellers, and integrators to easily purchase scalable, software-defined object storage software to manage and monetize massive amounts of unstructured data. Combined with Supermicro high-density, high-capacity servers, the solution delivers the scale, flexibility, and performance required for massive data workloads. Enterprises will deploy the new technology to enable enterprise archiving services, genomic research, AI/deep learning and other applications where large-scale data management and analysis is critical.