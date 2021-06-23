John Robert “JR” Thompson, age 58, of Rogers, Arkansas passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at his home. He was born July 11, 1962 in Monett, Missouri the son of Robert Norman and Hattie (Creason) Thompson. On July 9, 2010 in Washburn, Missouri he was united in marriage to Ramona Stockton, who survives. Also surviving are one son, Tanner Thompson of Dallas, Texas; four step-daughters, Christina Newman and her husband Alex of Cassville, Missouri, Breanna Tucker and her husband Spencer of Bentonville, Arkansas, Mona Senko and her husband John of Cassville, Missouri and Mikhaila Ward and her husband Zach of Ft. Smith, Arkansas; two brothers, Tom Thompson of Seligman, Missouri and Jeff Thompson and his wife Donna of Washburn, Missouri; three sisters, Diane Anderson and her husband Johnny of Washburn, Missouri, Donna Deans of Seligman, Missouri and Leah Thompson of Cassville, Missouri and eleven grandchildren, Madison, Aubree, Silas, Shaun, Kyler, Kylie, Kayden, Ada-Jo, Isaac, Norah and Eloise.