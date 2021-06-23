Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rogers, AR

John Robert “JR” Thompson

hometowndailynews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Robert “JR” Thompson, age 58, of Rogers, Arkansas passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at his home. He was born July 11, 1962 in Monett, Missouri the son of Robert Norman and Hattie (Creason) Thompson. On July 9, 2010 in Washburn, Missouri he was united in marriage to Ramona Stockton, who survives. Also surviving are one son, Tanner Thompson of Dallas, Texas; four step-daughters, Christina Newman and her husband Alex of Cassville, Missouri, Breanna Tucker and her husband Spencer of Bentonville, Arkansas, Mona Senko and her husband John of Cassville, Missouri and Mikhaila Ward and her husband Zach of Ft. Smith, Arkansas; two brothers, Tom Thompson of Seligman, Missouri and Jeff Thompson and his wife Donna of Washburn, Missouri; three sisters, Diane Anderson and her husband Johnny of Washburn, Missouri, Donna Deans of Seligman, Missouri and Leah Thompson of Cassville, Missouri and eleven grandchildren, Madison, Aubree, Silas, Shaun, Kyler, Kylie, Kayden, Ada-Jo, Isaac, Norah and Eloise.

www.hometowndailynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rogers, AR
Obituaries
City
Rogers, AR
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
City
Tucker, AR
City
Madison, AR
City
Bentonville, AR
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Smith
Person
Alex Smith
Person
Robert Smith
Person
John
Person
Diane Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ft#Wal Mart#Fohn Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Haitian president assassinated in attack at home

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated during an attack on his private residence, according to multiple reports. First lady Martine Moïse was also hospitalized following the attack, The Associated Press reported, noting the country has become increasingly unstable in recent months. Claude Joseph, the country’s interim prime minister, called the...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
POTUSNBC News

Covid's delta variant is highly contagious. Will vaccines work against it?

The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The United States fell short of its July 4 vaccination goals. Here’s where the biggest coverage disparities remain.

In May, President Joe Biden’s administration announced a new goal to administer at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 70% of adults — and to have 160 million people fully vaccinated — in the United States by July 4. At the time, the pace of vaccinations was well on track to meet, and exceed, this goal. But vaccination rates have slowed to less than half of what they were at the time of the announcement, and the administration fell short of its goal by millions of people.

Comments / 0

Community Policy