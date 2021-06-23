Save Big on Nissan Models with the Nissan Summer Sales Event
Nissan Summer Sales Event comes to Boucher Nissan of Waukesha. Drivers can celebrate the beginning of warmer days with the Nissan Summer Sales Event happening now through July 6. Boucher Nissan of Waukesha in Waukesha, Wisconsin, is a one-stop-shop for big savings on some of the latest models. Interested parties are encouraged to visit this dealership to take advantage of the sales event. There are 13 Nissan models available at 0% APR for up to 72 months.www.chron.com