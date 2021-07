Hedge Funds are considered to be smart investors. They are managed by professional managers who possess a plethora of experience in the stock market and investment world. So, if you are new to the investing world, and don’t have much idea of where to put your money, it is always a good idea to follow these experts. Even if you are an experienced investor, it is beneficial to know the stocks that hedge funds are trusting. Let’s take a look at the stocks with the largest number of hedge fund buyers.