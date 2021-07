July 6 (Reuters) - China's Ganfeng Lithium on Tuesday said its subsidiary had received approval to build a 20,000 tonnes per year lithium plant for its Mariana project in northern Argentina, where it intends to use solar power. Ganfeng, one of the world's top producers of lithium chemicals for electric-vehicle batteries, said its unit Litio Minera Argentina "recently obtained an Environmental Impact Report approval for the construction of a plant for the Mariana lithium salt lake project from Salta Province".