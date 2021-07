The Monster Hunter Stories 2 release date isn’t until July 9th, 2021, but developer Capcom has already planned additional content all the way up through October of this year. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is a sequel to the fairly popular Monster Hunter spin-off series where instead of action-based combat, players engage in turn-based role-playing battles instead. Up till now, new features have been revealed at a blazing pace including co-op gameplay, fan-favorite monsters to party up with, and even crossover promotion with Monster Hunter Rise. Even with all of that to look forward to, there’s still a whole lot more coming before the end of this year.