Senior Vice President and General Manager, Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) Solutions at AspenTech. That’s a question that’s top-of-mind for many industrial executives lately — and simultaneously one that has not taken on enough importance for many others. While AI, machine learning and other means of automation have swept through industries, including the industrial sector, in recent years, AI still too often gets treated as an add-on technology. But AI isn’t something to be tacked onto an existing framework; it has to be treated as the strategy itself. This is especially true for industrial AI. With its capabilities for driving autonomous production, operational agility and remote collaboration, industrial AI can unlock tremendous value for industrial organizations — but only if it’s properly interwoven into how the organization operates.