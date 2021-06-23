Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jacinto, CA

Multi-vehicle crash near San Jacinto injures six

By City News Service (CNS)
Valley News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JACINTO - A six-vehicle crash just west of San Jacinto today injured a half-dozen people and partially blocked a two-lane corridor. The wreck was reported at 5:20 p.m. on the Ramona Expressway at Lakeview Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The circumstances behind the multi-vehicle collision were not immediately known, but officials said several vehicles sustained major damage. Fire crews found five victims with minor injuries and one with moderate injuries. At least one patient was transported to Riverside University Medical center in Moreno Valley for treatment, according to reports from the scene. There were initial reports of a motorist trapped in the wreckage, but the person was able to self-extricate prior to firefighters reaching the location. Th.

myvalleynews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Local
California Accidents
San Jacinto, CA
Accidents
City
Moreno Valley, CA
Riverside County, CA
Accidents
Riverside County, CA
Cars
San Jacinto, CA
Crime & Safety
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Riverside County, CA
Traffic
City
San Jacinto, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jacinto#Multi#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Cars
Related
NHLPosted by
NBC News

Columbus goalie, 24, dies from fall after fireworks mishap

Matiss Kivlenieks, a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets' future starting goaltender, died in Michigan after fleeing a hot tub and hitting his head following a Fourth of July fireworks accident, police said Monday. He was 24. Police in Novi, Michigan, said a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started...
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO as retailer starts new chapter

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO on Monday, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Jassy, who ran Amazon's cloud-computing business, replaced Bezos, a change the company announced in February. Bezos, Amazon's biggest shareholder...