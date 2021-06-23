Multi-vehicle crash near San Jacinto injures six

SAN JACINTO - A six-vehicle crash just west of San Jacinto today injured a half-dozen people and partially blocked a two-lane corridor. The wreck was reported at 5:20 p.m. on the Ramona Expressway at Lakeview Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The circumstances behind the multi-vehicle collision were not immediately known, but officials said several vehicles sustained major damage. Fire crews found five victims with minor injuries and one with moderate injuries. At least one patient was transported to Riverside University Medical center in Moreno Valley for treatment, according to reports from the scene. There were initial reports of a motorist trapped in the wreckage, but the person was able to self-extricate prior to firefighters reaching the location. Th.