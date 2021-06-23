30 Black Wedding Dresses For The Alternative Bride

TikTok user and bridal knitwear designer Esther Andrews posted a video on the social media platform explaining how she hand-knit her own wedding dress on the New York City subway. In the clip, Andrews explains that the whole process took her nine months and that she didn’t actually finish the dress until the day before her wedding. Andrews used more than four miles of mohair lace yarn to make her dress, which was designed with layers of ruffles, a tiered skirt, long sleeves and a V neckline. The dress was also embellished with small, red tomatoes, to fit the wedding’s theme. "The inspiration was a space pirate meets a tomato patch — because it was just silly and fun," Andrews wrote on the TikTok video. And Andrews’ wedding dress wasn’t the only attire she made for the big day. She also made the groom’s outfit – which looked like an astronaut suit – as well as her own hand-beaded socks to look like a starry sky, continuing in the theme, according to another TikTok video.