Damask roses have immense, diverse value

Since ancient times, human settlements have transformed into large towns and cities with significant populations and bustling activities. These cities serve as the economic, cultural, administrative, and religious centers for most regions or countries. However, while some cities like Paris, London, New York City, or Tokyo continue to experience significant growth, others are declining, with people and businesses relocating to other areas. Some cities have become ghost towns, while others have been lost and long forgotten. Although several factors may lead to a city becoming lost, the obvious reasons are wars, natural disasters, and economic decline. However, some of the lost cities have been rediscovered, thanks to archaeological surveys. 10 such legendary lost cities have been described below: