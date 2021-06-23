Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Final Vax-A-Million winners announced

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GXYYf_0aciiHCw00

COLUMBUS — The State of Ohio have announced the fifth and final winners of the state’s Vax-A-Million drawing.

Esperanza Diaz, of Cincinnati, was drawn as the winner of the $1 million.

Sydney Daum, of Brecksville, was drawn as the winner of the full-ride scholarship.

Winners were selected Monday, but a state-wide announcement as to who they are was made tonight at 7:29 p.m.

>>Ohio woman welcomed home after 150-day COVID-19 hospitalization

The announcement of the winners was carried live on WHIO-TV.

By SHEPPARD PRATT

The state uses the 48 hours between the drawing and announcing the winners to verify their vaccine eligibility, Ohio Department of Health leaders previously told News Center 7.

These last drawings are for a $1 million prize, for eligible Ohioans over 18-years-old, or free tuition to any state college or university for those 12 to 17 years old.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
32K+
Followers
50K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Brecksville, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vax#State Of Ohio#Ohio Department Of Health#News Center 7#Ohioans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Sydney
News Break
Lottery
Related
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

2021 Montgomery Co. Fair gears up for summer fun

DAYTON, Ohio — The 2021 Montgomery County Fair is getting ready to kick off “A New Decade of Fun” after being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The fair starts Sunday, July 11 and will run through July 17. The fairgrounds is located at 645 Infirmary Road right next to Arthur O Fisher Park.
NHLPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Columbus goalie, 24, dies from fall after fireworks mishap

Matiss Kivlenieks, a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets' future starting goaltender, died in Michigan after fleeing a hot tub and hitting his head following a Fourth of July fireworks accident, police said Monday. He was 24. Police in Novi, Michigan, said a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started...