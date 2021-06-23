Final Vax-A-Million winners announced

COLUMBUS — The State of Ohio have announced the fifth and final winners of the state’s Vax-A-Million drawing.

Esperanza Diaz, of Cincinnati, was drawn as the winner of the $1 million.

Sydney Daum, of Brecksville, was drawn as the winner of the full-ride scholarship.

Winners were selected Monday, but a state-wide announcement as to who they are was made tonight at 7:29 p.m.

The announcement of the winners was carried live on WHIO-TV.

The state uses the 48 hours between the drawing and announcing the winners to verify their vaccine eligibility, Ohio Department of Health leaders previously told News Center 7.

These last drawings are for a $1 million prize, for eligible Ohioans over 18-years-old, or free tuition to any state college or university for those 12 to 17 years old.

