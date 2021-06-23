Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

China space station: Astronauts record first 24 hours in space

BBC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven in space, afternoon naps are all in a day's work for the astronauts working on China's new space station. New footage released on Wednesday also showed the three men - Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo - having meals as boxes floated around them. The video documented their...

www.bbc.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nie Haisheng
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Station#Astronauts#Taikonauts Cabin Life#Globaltimesnews#Twitter#Central China Television#Chinese#Tianhe#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
BBC
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Related
ChinaNPR

Unpacking The 100-Year History Of The Chinese Communist Party

As the Chinese Communist Party turns 100 this month, NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with historian Andy B. Liu about the mark it's made on the country. One hundred years ago this month, a small group of revolutionaries founded the Chinese Communist Party in secret on a boat floating in a river near French-controlled Shanghai. So fireworks are lighting up the skies of Shanghai, Beijing and other major cities this month in celebration of the CCP's centennial. Now, 100 years is a long time. And to mark this moment, we wanted to have a conversation about the party's role in the past century of Chinese history. No small feat to assess this, and we'll do the best we can. And here to help us is Andy B. Liu, a historian of China at Villanova University. Welcome.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...
Foreign Policymilwaukeesun.com

US-led Indo-Pacific strategy 'should be dumped': China

Beijing [China], July 4 (ANI): The US-led Indo-Pacific strategy, which is aimed at countering Beijing, "should be dumped at a trash heap", said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the opening ceremony of the 9th World Peace Forum in Beijing on Saturday. Wang said the strategy adopted by the United...
ChinaPittsburgh Post-Gazette

China exports propaganda

“We are very free,” says the subject of a video shot in China’s northwestern Xinjiang region. “We are very free now,” says another. “We are very, very free here,” says a third. You’ll be forgiven if you are not convinced: These and thousands of other clips are part of a state campaign to cover up for the cultural genocide against Uyghurs being carried out by President Xi Jinping’s regime. Clumsy as these efforts might seem from afar, they’re still chilling — and they’re still a threat to those in the most danger.
Aerospace & DefenseMilitary.com

Report: Space Station is Part of China's Plan to Dominate Space

The U.S. Director of National Intelligence says China's upcoming space station poses a threat to America's space leadership. This is part of an annual intelligence report that suggests the Chinese space station forms part of Beijing's bigger effort to compromise U.S. assets in space.RUNDOWN SHOWS:1. Show CCP space station being built in Earth orbit, Earth and astronauts visible2. Completed station in orbit, robot arm extends as satellite approaches3. US soldier taps keys on GPS device in foreground, missile system in background, missile fires4. Chinese soldiers in front of huge anti-satellite missile launcher, missile launches, rises into space5. Chinese satellite with robotic arm approaches US satellite, grabs it with arm's claw6. Chinese anti-sat missile rises into orbit, approaches US satellite, hit it, explosionVOICEOVER (in English): The U.S. Director of National Intelligence released a report last month claiming that China's upcoming space station forms part of China's plans to dominate space. This adds to experts calling for the U.S. to prepare a space defense system. Many claim that the U.S.'s current satellite infrastructure is very vulnerable to attack. Seeing that much of the U.S. military's strategy is based on satellite technology like GPS, this does seem to be an important issue for the U.S. The intelligence report also said that China is readying counter-space weapons to target U.S. satellites. "Beijing continues to train its military space elements and field new ground- and space-based anti-satellite weapons," the report said. That means they're developing things such as spacecraft that can intercept and capture U.S. satellites with robotic arms, or simply destroy the satellites. The report states that China is already operating ground-based anti-satellite missiles intended to destroy satellites in Earth orbit, and ground-based lasers that can blind or damage space-based sensors in Earth orbit.In February, researchers at the Center for Strategic and International Studies released a report titled "Defense Against the Dark Arts in Space: Protecting Space Systems from Counterspace Weapons". It details countermeasures the U.S. can take to defend against anti-satellite weapons.SOURCES: Defense News, Futurism, U.S. Director of National Intelligence, SCMPhttps://www.defensenews.com/congress/2021/04/14/china-aims-to-weaponize…
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Newsweek

Russian Official Warns Conflict Between China, U.S. Would 'Exterminate All Mankind'

Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov doesn't see war breaking out between China, Russia and the U.S., but if it did, it would "exterminate all mankind." As the United States' relationship with Russia and China deteriorated, the two countries grew closer. Russia and China have denied that there are any current plans for a military alliance, although both have kept the door open to the possibility of one, raising concerns that a pact between Moscow and Beijing could disrupt the world order.
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
Economytalesbuzz.com

Beverage maker’s shares plunge after China calls for boycott

A Hong Kong beverage maker’s shares had their biggest ever slump, after calls in China for a boycott of the firm. Shares in Vitasoy fell by as much as 14.6%, the biggest single-day drop since its listing in 1994. The calls were in response to a memo offering condolences to...
Chinaamericanmilitarynews.com

Chinese censors delete account of journalist who criticized centenary performances

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. A journalist who criticized the performance of a hand-picked youth representative at the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s centenary celebrations on Tiananmen Square has had her social media account deleted, RFA has learned. The Weibo account...