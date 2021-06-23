VIDEO: Workers transport historic home through downtown Franklin
In the predawn darkness, the Mack truck shuddered into gear, and the century-old historic home it was hauling inched forward. The team of specialists from MCF Home Movers, as well as an army of workers from local utilities and the City of Franklin, methodically measured and sized up the transportation of the house as it was pulled through downtown Franklin from East Wayne Street to an empty lot on Madison Street.www.dailyjournal.net