Missoula, MT

New Swan River School principal starts July 1

By HILARY MATHESON
The Daily Inter Lake
 13 days ago
Joseph “JJ” Lamb of Missoula has been selected as the new principal of Swan River School following the resignation of Marc Bunker.

Bunker, who led Swan River for nine years, and prior to that taught for nine years, said the timing was right to step down. His last day was June 18.

“I feel like our school is in a good position now,” Bunker said in regard to facing the challenges of operating under the pandemic. “We’re pretty much back to normal. It seems like a good time to bring in fresh leadership.”

“I’ve loved my time here, that’s been great, but I recognize there is a time when things need to change and I’m OK with that. Nine years in one administrative position is a good, long run,” he said.

Bunker said he didn’t have a position lined up during an interview in May, but hoped to continue living in the valley.

“I love the valley and love the community where we’re at,” he said, referring to his family.

Lamb, whose contract starts July 1, joins Swan River School from C.S. Porter Middle School in Missoula where he’s worked since 2019 as the eighth-grade health/P.E. and math teacher in addition to being designated as the person to take on administrative duties in the absence of the principal. Prior to that he was assistant principal at the school from 2017-19.

“I was looking for an administrative position and had been working in AA districts my whole career, so working in a smaller district appealed to me,” Lamb said, adding that living in the valley was also appealing.

Lamb has about 22 years of experience in education in various administrative, teaching and coaching positions, which in recent years, included serving as director of Indian education for Helena Public Schools from 2015-19 and principal of Bryant Elementary School in Helena from 2015-17. He also has classroom experience teaching at different levels from pre-first grade to high school and college as an adjunct professor at Montana State University.

Throughout the years he has been a member of various school committees involved with the Montana Behavioral Initiative, Response to Intervention, technology, safety, math, signs of suicide and medical emergency response.

Lamb also brings experience working with youth in the mental-health sector. Working as a mental-health care technician for the nonprofit Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch in Billings and Shodair Children’s Hospital provided insight to his approach to working with students and families in a school setting. As mental health increasingly becomes a topic addressed in schools, Lamb said he went into it wanting to be better informed. He said it broadened his understanding of hot to help students, address disciplinary issues and de-escalate situations.

Lamb holds a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of Montana and a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Carroll College from Helena.

“As of right now, I want to get in and get to know the system, and get to know the area, students and families,” Lamb said. “I want to continue the work Mr. Bunker’s done there.”

Reporter Hilary Matheson may be reached at 758-4431 or by email at hmatheson@dailyinterlake.com

Kalispell, MT
