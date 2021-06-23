Cancel
Kalispell, MT

Jan Tow, 94

Daily Inter Lake
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do you thank someone who has given you the moon and the stars? How difficult to write an obituary when there is so much you could tell and express. Those who knew Jan will understand. Jan passed away May 29, 2021, at home after a brief illness as she hoped she would, with dignity, no fear or struggles, at peace, with her daughter and one son at her side, her other son physically unable to be there. She was tired and wanted to "go home." We thank Home Options Hospice for their comfort and kindness.

