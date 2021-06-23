Every Simpsons Season Ranked Worst To Best

"They'll never stop 'The Simpsons'," or so goes a song from one of the clip show episodes of "The Simpsons." At this point, that line feels more like a prophecy than a gag. Having gone on for more than three decades, "The Simpsons" has morphed from an unprecedented game-changer for television comedy into a comforting mainstay of small-screen programming. Throughout that change, the series has delivered 706 episodes, the largest episode count for any American television show in history. Trying to break down the high and low points for any show that's been on for so many years can be challenging, if only because of the sheer volume of episodes there are to examine.