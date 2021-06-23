Cancel
Pair of Pinch-Hit Homers Propel Aces to 9-8 Win Over Isotopes

KTVN.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. – Seth Beer and Christian Lopes each smacked pinch-hit home runs to lift the Aces to a 9-8 victory over Albuquerque in the series finale on Tuesday afternoon. The duo became the first set of Aces in franchise history to slam pinch-hit home runs in the same game.

www.ktvn.com
