Nash County, NC

Edna Marie Padgett Ryals

Rocky Mount Telegram
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdna Marie Padgett Ryals, age 94, went to be with the Lord on Monday June 21, 2021. Born in Nash County, NC on December 22, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Rufus R. Ryals and Fannie McQueen Padgett Ryals. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Arthur Ryals; her sister, Ethel Padgett Arnold; and her brother, Lacy R. Padgett. Edna was a member of Living Faith Fellowship Church. She was a lifelong active church member, teacher, and a dedicated visitor to lonely shut-ins in the community, as well as a short-term overseas missionary for 25 years. Edna traveled with small groups, smuggling Bibles into the then-USSR, China, Siberia, and Tibet, and providing a ministry into European countries, islands of the South Pacific, Australia, and nations of the African continent. She is survived by her two daughters, Angela Joy Ryals of Jupiter, FL and Cynthia Joan Ryals (Richard Harris) of Siler City, NC; Louise McQueen Hewitt of Whiteville, NC; Myra Padgett Oliver of Ormond Beach, FL; as well as several other cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Graveside Service to celebrate Edna's life will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Pineview Cemetery with Pastor Ramon Mizell officiating. A visitation with the family will follow the service at the graveside. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff of Autumn Care of Nash, who provided loving and attentive care to Mrs. Edna during her final days. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Edna's memory to Living Faith Fellowship Church, 1090 West Mount Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27803. Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.

www.rockymounttelegram.com
