Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

TV Schedules

azpm.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooking teacher and author of "The New Fanny Farmer Cookbook" Marion Cunningham shows chef Julia Child how to make a series of easy and delicious quickbreads, an American bakery staple. She makes moist buttermilk crumb muffins from a hundred year-old recipe that are good enough to eat on their own. Then she bakes scones, half done in the traditional shape, half made in a roll-up style, served with butter, whipped cream and raspberries. Finally, she creates unbelievably easy- to-make Irish soda bread, and fluffy popovers served with a drizzling of honey.

tv.azpm.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Child
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Muffins#Bakery#Cookbook#Moist#American#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Who Is Jacques Pepin's Daughter, Claudine?

If you enjoy cooking, or watching cooking shows is more your speed, you have probably come across French-American chef Jacques Pépin on your screen. Pépin's numerous cooking shows have aired on PBS, but he's also well-known for his series with Julia Child called "Julia and Jacques Cooking at Home," which won a James Beard Foundation award, as well as an Emmy. Pépin authored cookbooks and even penned a column for Food & Wine magazine, seemingly eager to share his love of cooking with others. He's also close to his daughter Claudine and has fond memories cooking in the kitchen with her. Christmas was a special time for the pair, as he told PBS, "When Claudine was little we would make chocolate truffles and little chocolate rochers with hazelnuts and cornflakes together." When he was asked what he was most proud of as a father, he didn't hesitate, telling Fatherly in September 2017, "Certainly when Claudine graduated from college, and then after, when she got married. I was proud not that she got married but that she married the right person."
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Record-Journal

As seen on TikTok: Summer pasta salad

Check out the full video on this simple pasta salad recipe on the Record-Journal TikTok account – @rjfoodanddrink. With over 58k views, this recipe is a popular summer dish!. Brown rice elbow pasta (or any pasta you want!) Italian dressing/vinaigrette. Salt and pepper to taste. Steps:. 1.Cook pasta and drain...
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

People Are Making Melting Potatoes, and They Are Melt-in-Your-Mouth Good

If the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the word “potatoes” is a Thanksgiving spread, have we got some news for you. Potatoes are a dynamic food. The options you have when it comes to recipes, cooking methods and types of potatoes are basically limitless—what other food is a holiday staple, crispy snack, breakfast side and a fundamental addition to your McDonald’s order?
MusicAOL Corp

Goldie Hawn, 75, is ‘forever young’ in playful beach video

Goldie Hawn is living out her "Mamma Mia" dreams. The 75-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of her splashing around the water in Skiathos, Greece, with Abba's hit song and a beautiful Greek landscape in the background. "Can't stop, won't stop dancing," Hawn captioned the...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
Lifestylewashingtonnewsday.com

A guest on the Antiques Roadshow was taken aback by the worth of a damaged figurine.

Antiques Roadshow guest ‘gobsmacked’ at damaged figure’s value. The crowd gasped as expert John Axford valued the Buddhist art. An Antiques Roadshow owner was left “gobsmacked” to discover a damaged figure was worth a staggering amount of money. The guest brought two pieces of Buddhist art to expert John Axford and he immediately said: “I’m excited.” The owner explained that she had inherited the pieces from her grandfather and that they had come from Calcutta.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
CelebritiesPage Six

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead pictured together for the first time

New lovebirds Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have been photographed together for the first time. The Oscar-winning actress and the British TV host were spotted Friday at his new “dream” house in Laguna Beach, Calif., taking in the views of the Pacific Ocean from the balcony. Both Zellweger, 52, and...
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

We Tasted 5 Chain Restaurants' Fries and These Are the Best

There are two food items I could eat every day and never get sick of—peanut butter and potatoes (respectively). You can blame the latter on my Irish roots. Growing up, almost every dinner involved spuds in some form. Mashed potatoes, smashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, and baked potatoes—I love them all. But, I'd be lying if I said all potatoes were created equally because they're not. This is especially true when it comes to French fries.
CelebritiesComplex

Jim Jones Challenges Instagram Haters Roasting Size of His Legs

Jim Jones has a challenge for everyone making fun of his legs. The Dipset MC hopped on Instagram earlier this week to post a video of him doing pull-ups, and of course, Instagram had some fun with it. Many commented on the post claiming that the rapper’s legs were disproportionate to his upper body, with some saying he must’ve missed a few leg days.
RecipesPosted by
SheKnows

5 Ina Garten Summer Corn Recipes That’ll Be a Hit at Your Next BBQ

If there is one side dish that dominates the summer, it’s corn. As much as we love it eating it, finding ways to make it new and unique can be both stressful and difficult. Ina Garten is our go-to for innovative summer recipes that’ll seriously please a crowd. Some of our favorites include her French Potato Salad, Ribs, and Tuscan Lemon Chicken. Corn is another dish that Garten seems to have mastered. In fact, she has five delicious recipes that we couldn’t resist sharing with you. Now, you’ll have five go-to’s that’ll spice up your next family barbeque.
San Francisco, CAEater

Star Chef Samin Nosrat Has a Sweet Summer Pizza for SF and Oakland

Samin Nosrat, famous cookbook author and television host, appears to have taken a break from filming with Netflix, in order to serve up some sweet summer pizza to her home-base Bay Area. She’s dropping in for a seasonal collaboration with the Square Pie Guys, kind of like they did with basketball star Jeremy Lin, but this time with full-on food royalty. “Samin’s Summer Pizza” will be running from today, July 6 to October 3, so long enough to roll into actual San Francisco summer, during those later and warmer months of the year.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kelly Ripa stuns in a white dress on dreamy Italy vacation

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos finally got to take their son on the epic Italy vacation they had originally planned for last year to celebrate his graduation from college - and she looked incredible while she was there!. Giving us major summer style inspo per usual, Kelly wore...

Comments / 0

Community Policy