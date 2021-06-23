TV Schedules
Cooking teacher and author of "The New Fanny Farmer Cookbook" Marion Cunningham shows chef Julia Child how to make a series of easy and delicious quickbreads, an American bakery staple. She makes moist buttermilk crumb muffins from a hundred year-old recipe that are good enough to eat on their own. Then she bakes scones, half done in the traditional shape, half made in a roll-up style, served with butter, whipped cream and raspberries. Finally, she creates unbelievably easy- to-make Irish soda bread, and fluffy popovers served with a drizzling of honey.tv.azpm.org