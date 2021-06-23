TV Schedules

If you enjoy cooking, or watching cooking shows is more your speed, you have probably come across French-American chef Jacques Pépin on your screen. Pépin's numerous cooking shows have aired on PBS, but he's also well-known for his series with Julia Child called "Julia and Jacques Cooking at Home," which won a James Beard Foundation award, as well as an Emmy. Pépin authored cookbooks and even penned a column for Food & Wine magazine, seemingly eager to share his love of cooking with others. He's also close to his daughter Claudine and has fond memories cooking in the kitchen with her. Christmas was a special time for the pair, as he told PBS, "When Claudine was little we would make chocolate truffles and little chocolate rochers with hazelnuts and cornflakes together." When he was asked what he was most proud of as a father, he didn't hesitate, telling Fatherly in September 2017, "Certainly when Claudine graduated from college, and then after, when she got married. I was proud not that she got married but that she married the right person."