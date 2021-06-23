Asbury C. Batchelor

Rev. Asbury Collins Batchelor, age 92, departed this earthly life on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at his residence. He was a native and lifelong resident of Edgecombe County. His business and civic involvement made him well known throughout the Twin County area. A public walk through viewing will be held at Dickens Funeral Home in Tarboro, Wednesday, June 23, beginning at 2:30 pm with family visitation 5-7 p.m. Private funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 24 at Conetoe Chapel Baptist Church, Edgecombe County. Rev. Roy Gray will be the eulogist. The Interment will immediatly follow service at the Eastlawn Cemetery in Tarboro, NC.