Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Britain's 'secret parliament' celebrates its 80th birthday

By William James
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FOIJv_0acig6Vm00

LONDON (Reuters) - Eighty years ago on Thursday, British lawmakers driven from their debating chamber by World War Two Nazi bombs secretly set up a new home less than 100 yards away, from where Prime Minister Winston Churchill ran the country’s wartime government.

Unbeknown to the British public, on June 24, 1941, elected lawmakers from the green-benched House of Commons moved onto the red benches of the House of Lords chamber and remained there for nine years.

From this lavishly-decorated but clandestine setting they debated and legislated the war effort, and later passed plans to rebuild and reshape post-war Britain. The move was not officially acknowledged until after the war.

The emergency operation was set up after the bombing of the House of Commons debating chamber during a May 1941 air raid.

“Churchill went into the Commons chamber and he looked at the destruction and the one thing he said was ‘Parliament will sit’ - he didn’t quite know where, but thanks to the Lords, it was here,” said House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, speaking to Reuters from within the heavily gilded Lords chamber.

Although only a short distance apart, the Commons and the Lords are usually separated by centuries of tradition in which the Commons proudly defends its independence from the British monarchy and its lawmaking supremacy over the unelected Lords.

But, the current speakers from both houses, Hoyle and his Lords counterpart John McFall, celebrated the anniversary this week in a display of unity to show the strength of Britain’s democratic system.

“It demonstrates that in time of need, in time of crisis, that both houses work together,” McFall said.

The little-known chapter in British wartime history required permission from King George VI, whose robing room in Westminster Palace was used by the displaced Lords to perform their constitutional role of scrutinising the government’s work.

The move to the Lords was not without hitches.

Stained glass windows designed by Augustus Pugin had to be covered to block out light visible to German bombers. Lawmakers complained it was too hot in summer, too cold in winter and hard to hear each other in the high-ceilinged chamber lined with statues of medieval knights.

A rebuilt Commons debating chamber was reopened in 1950.

According to Lords clerks, Churchill left a physical legacy in the chamber in the form of a small dent caused by the oratorical flourish of thumping his signet ring into the table to punctuate his most powerful speeches.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Hoyle
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
George Vi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Parliament#Uk#Secret Parliament#British#The House Of Lords#The House Of Commons#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Related
Food & DrinksTelegraph

Letters: Britain’s disregard for its younger generations is doing lasting damage

SIR – In the past few days, two of our grandchildren, aged four and six, have been told to self-isolate (due to one infection in their nursery or school). The six-year-old has had to cancel her birthday party and the four-year-old his trip to visit the school he will be starting at in September. Our daughter has been forced to take a week off work in order to look after them.
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Relief for Britain's Labour as party holds parliament seat

London — In a closely watched contest in northern England, Kim Leadbeater has won the Batley and Spen by-election in a result which will allow Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to breathe a sigh of relief. Labour faced turmoil if the West Yorkshire seat was lost, but Leadbetter's success will...
Public Healthkfgo.com

Queen Elizabeth honours Britain’s health service for pandemic work

LONDON (Reuters) – Queen Elizabeth has awarded Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) the George Cross – the highest civilian gallantry award – in recognition of 73 years of dedicated service, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. The honour has only been bestowed collectively twice before, and only once by the queen.
Healthzapgossip.com

Queen Elizabeth awards George Cross to all NHS staff across UK

Queen Elizabeth has awarded the George Cross to all NHS staff across the UK. The 95-year-old monarch praised the health service’s workers for their “courage, compassion and dedication” over the past 73 years, and their response to the coronavirus pandemic. In a handwritten message, on Windsor Castle-headed note paper, she...
MusicTelegraph

Why can't Britain celebrate its home-grown composers?

Occasionally I try to make myself useful by bringing readers’ attention to new recordings of deeply rewarding music by lesser-known British composers. We are exceptionally bad in Britain at being proud of such artists. Only in recent years have we generally admitted the sheer greatness of Vaughan Williams, getting over the widespread and ignorant view of him as a purely chocolate-box, pastoral composer. And whereas we used to be allowed to admire Elgar, he now comes with a health warning for “overt imperialism”.
Politicstatler.com

Cabinet Chronicles: Ex-minister Sir Alan Duncan shares candid confessions in the August issue

In the August issue, Sir Alan Duncan takes Tatler’s Sacha Forbes around the house in Rutland where he has lived for 30 years – and which he now shares with his husband, James Dunseath. In his time, Sir Alan has been Boris Johnson’s number two in the Foreign Office, a friend to Margaret Thatcher, the first openly gay Conservative member of parliament and the author of one of the most sensational, no-holds-barred political diaries of the decade.
PoliticsThe Independent

Is Boris Johnson going to restore the cut in foreign aid?

The rebellion in the Conservative Party against the cut in the foreign aid budget is gathering pace, with Ruth Davidson, the party’s former leader in Scotland and soon to be a peer, warning against being seen as the “nasty party” if the government persists in the reduction. It seems that...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

British royal Kate self-isolating after COVID-19 contact

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British royal Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is self-isolating and has cancelled her engagements after someone she came into contact with subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, her office said on Monday. "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently...
ElectionsTelegraph

Both leaders need to heed the warning from Batley and Spen

Labour held the seat of Batley and Spen with a majority of 323, less than 1 per cent of the total votes cast. Given that he was widely predicted to lose, Sir Keir Starmer will be relieved – but in reality has little to celebrate. Eking out victory in a seat his party held since 1997 is no vindication: Sir Keir still faces an uphill struggle to establish himself as a credible leader of the Opposition, let alone a future PM. George Galloway’s 8,000 votes indicate that the Left is still seriously divided, including along ethnic lines: it is possible that his unpleasant campaign triggered a backlash that saved Labour, though Labour sometimes dipped into the mud, too.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Daily Mail

Aussie couple, 102 and 99, share their secrets to a happy marriage as they celebrate incredible 80th wedding anniversary - with a little help from Scott Morrison

An Australian couple aged 102 and 99 have earned a surprise congratulations from Prime Minister Scott Morrison as they celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary. Helena and Ernest Reed met in 1941 and on Saturday they celebrated the incredible milestone with 25 family and friends on Queensland's Gold Coast. They still...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Greek economy won't close again because of COVID-19, PM says

ATHENS, July 4 (Reuters) - Greece’s economy would not close again because of the coronavirus pandemic if it was just to protect an unvaccinated minority, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a newspaper interview released on Sunday. Greece has fared well in the first wave of the COVID-19 last year....
California StateCosmopolitan

Prince Harry Reportedly Flew Back to California Friday Following News of Meghan Markle's Uncle's Death

Prince Harry's most recent trip home to the United Kingdom has already come to an end, it seems. The Duke of Sussex headed to the airport Friday to catch a flight back to California, according to a report from the Daily Mail. Apparently, a black, 2019 Volkswagen Caravelle that had been part of the "convoy" that picked Harry up at the airport when he landed in London a week ago was spotted leaving Harry's U.K. residence, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. The Daily Mail reported that the vehicle was led by a police escort and was driven straight onto the tarmac of Terminal 5 at London's Heathrow Airport—two signs that its passenger was a VIP with major security concerns (like a member of the royal family, for instance).