Akron, OH

Akron City keeps recycling simple by allowing people to combine recyclables together

Posted by 
James Stephens
James Stephens
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=062JQE_0acig2ys00
Krizjohn Rosales/Pexels

AKRON, OH — The city of Akron is offering Single Stream Recycling for its citizens. This method will allow its citizens to combine their recyclables for simpler recycling. The city will separate the trash for them, so they do not have to.

The city will ship the trash from the citizens to The Material Recovery Facility (MFR), where the trash will processed. The facility will group up the trash based on their materials, then ship them to manufacturers. The manufacturers will then create new products of the recycled materials.

The city can only accept a few selected wastes that can be recycled. That includes paper products, cartons, plastic products, cardboard and aluminum, and metal cans. All cardboard waste must first be flattened before being put for recycling.

To be able to participate, citizens need to put the trash loosely in their cart, and not in a bag.

The city will also accept larger recyclable items. Citizens may recycle automobile tires and household appliances, such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and more. These items can be put beside the trash and recycle carts for the city to pick up.

The city can not accept a few products even if they can be recycled in nature. The MFR can not recycle glass products of any kind, medical waste, plastic bags, syringes, needles, bottle caps and many more. All citizens must refer to the recycling guidelines released on the city’s official website to learn more on this subject.

The trash will be collected once a week, except on a few important dates: new year’s day, Martin Luther King Jr. day, memorial day, labor day, independence day, and Christmas day.

James Stephens

James Stephens

Cleveland, OH
102
Followers
129
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

News junkie, news distributor and proud father

Medina County, OHPosted by
James Stephens

Medina County Community Fund grants $33,000 to nine local nonprofit organizations

AKRON, OH — The Medina County Community Fund of Akron Community Foundation has just recently given $33,000 to nine local non-profit organizations. This funding makes the fund’s cumulative grantmaking total almost $650,000. Meanwhile, the funding for this year includes a $6,438 grant to Operation HOMES. The grant aims to give shelter, food and essential services to homeless individuals in Medina County.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
James Stephens

The City of Cleveland is Hiring Full-Time Recycling Coordinators - OH

CLEVELAND, OH — The City of Cleveland is currently looking for full-time recycling coordinators for the city department. The position will be paid around $50k-$55k per year. The role will be responsible for operational management, cooperating with partners of the recycling program, doing operational labor, and other duties. They will have to manage recycling information and educational programs.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
James Stephens

Join Cuyahoga SWCD Upcoming Events

CLEVELAND, OH — On June 28, Cuyahoga SWCD held a board meeting to plan a cleanup of the waterways. This time, SWCD has the opportunity to help out in Euclid Creek, Tinker's Creek and Cahoon Creek, where the watersheds are in the Cuyahoga River Area of Concern. The organization would like to invite you to participate in one (or all) of the cleanup operations below.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
James Stephens

Akron Community Supported Agricultural Programs

CLEVELAND, OH — The growing season is almost here, which is an appropriate time to introduce Community Supported Agriculture programs or CSAs for short. CSA connects farmers to the community and its residents. Instead of going to the grocery store to buy food, you get a 'share' of what's locally produced by farmers on a small scale.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
James Stephens

How to maintain tap water quality

CLEVELAND, OH — Water is undoubtedly one of the essential elements of life. According to the CDC, water plays an essential role in our overall health, such as maintaining a stable temperature for our body, lubricating and cushioning joints, protecting the spinal cord and other sensitive tissues, and getting rid of wastes via urination, perspiration and bowel movements.
Cuyahoga County, OHPosted by
James Stephens

Cuyahoga County's Plastic Bag Ban Specialist job vacancy opens now until July 4th

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH — Cuyahoga County's Consumer Affairs Department is looking for a part-time Plastic Bag Ban Specialist. The position entails responsibilities related to the county's plastic bag ban socialization to stores and shoppers. The Specialist will also have to be present for in-person and virtual events around the county, tend to any questions relating to their job from community members, create and implement bag ban's socialization messages to the county's website and social media feeds, as well as attend in-person functions.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
James Stephens

What to look out for when swimming with your children

CLEVELAND, OH — As the official summer day just began, many people would like to go swimming and dip themselves in the pool or the beach to cool from the summer heat. Many public pools and beaches are finally back open. While it's great to cool off on a hot summer day with your kids, it’s important to keep safety in mind.