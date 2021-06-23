Akron City keeps recycling simple by allowing people to combine recyclables together

Krizjohn Rosales/Pexels

AKRON, OH — The city of Akron is offering Single Stream Recycling for its citizens. This method will allow its citizens to combine their recyclables for simpler recycling. The city will separate the trash for them, so they do not have to.

The city will ship the trash from the citizens to The Material Recovery Facility (MFR), where the trash will processed. The facility will group up the trash based on their materials, then ship them to manufacturers. The manufacturers will then create new products of the recycled materials.

The city can only accept a few selected wastes that can be recycled. That includes paper products, cartons, plastic products, cardboard and aluminum, and metal cans. All cardboard waste must first be flattened before being put for recycling.

To be able to participate, citizens need to put the trash loosely in their cart, and not in a bag.

The city will also accept larger recyclable items. Citizens may recycle automobile tires and household appliances, such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and more. These items can be put beside the trash and recycle carts for the city to pick up.

The city can not accept a few products even if they can be recycled in nature. The MFR can not recycle glass products of any kind, medical waste, plastic bags, syringes, needles, bottle caps and many more. All citizens must refer to the recycling guidelines released on the city’s official website to learn more on this subject.

The trash will be collected once a week, except on a few important dates: new year’s day, Martin Luther King Jr. day, memorial day, labor day, independence day, and Christmas day.

