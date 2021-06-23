The Hotel Cortez Detail That Has AHS Fans Scratching Their Heads

If you’re a fan of ‘The Office,’ this is your chance to meet the cast in Boston!. Several members of the cast of ‘The Office’ are headed to Boston for FAN EXPO. Leslie Baker, Kate Flannery, Oscar Nuñez, Brian Baumgartner, and David Koechner will all be in attendance at the three-day long convention, taking place from September 3rd-5th at Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. The expo was originally scheduled for August 6th-8th, but it was rescheduled to the following month. However, if you had previously purchased tickets to the August one, your tickets will still be valid for the new dates. Ticket holders can also still request a refund up to 14 days before the show if you can no longer make it.