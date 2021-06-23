Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

The Hotel Cortez Detail That Has AHS Fans Scratching Their Heads

By Maria Felix
Looper
Looper
 12 days ago
"AHS: Hotel" introduced viewers to the deadliest place in Los Angeles, The Hotel Cortez, located in the downtown area. The fictional dwelling pulled from some very real people and events in history. The hotel's visionary and most evil spirit, James March (Evan Peters) was inspired by H.H. Holmes, who also built a death trap disguised as a hotel in the 1800s. A building that has since been referred to as the "Murder Castle," and was demolished after the murders were discovered.

