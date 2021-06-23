Cancel
ByteDance rival Kuaishou’s global monthly users reached 1 billion

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – ByteDance rival Kuaishou Technology, a short video app developer, has reached a total of 1 billion global monthly active users, Kuaishou chief excutive Su Hua said in a statement on Wednesday. The Tencent-backed company operates Kuaishou for the Chinese market, and Kwai and Snack Video for markets...

