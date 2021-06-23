Cancel
Harlem Globetrotters To The NBA: 'Don't Get It Twisted,' Make Us A Pro Franchise Now

By Jaclyn Diaz
kunc.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Harlem Globetrotters say it's high time for the NBA to make them a part of the highest professional basketball league as a franchise. In an open letter to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, the Harlem Globetrotters called on Silver to recognize the team's decades of contributions to the league. "As the NBA grew, you were able to attract the best Black players, but we remember who helped the NBA get it all started," the letter read.

www.kunc.org
