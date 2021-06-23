Harlem Globetrotters To The NBA: 'Don't Get It Twisted,' Make Us A Pro Franchise Now

The Harlem Globetrotters want a seat at the NBA table. The Globetrotters wrote an open letter to Adam Silver with a request that they become an official NBA franchise. Based on what we’ve already proven, we can field a team of talent on par with the pros of today, and we want the chance to do that. As a world renowned and legendary professional basketball team, we petition Commissioner Adam Silver, the NBA governors and the powers that be to grant The Original Harlem Globetrotters an NBA franchise. Not now, but right now!