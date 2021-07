Miami Hurricanes freshman closer Carson Palmquist was named to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, UM announced on Thursday afternoon. “It means a lot to me and my family to be representing our country,” Palmquist said in a statement. “Watching baseball as a little kid, I always dreamed of playing for Team USA. That’s always been a dream, and now that I finally get to do it I just hope that I can do well and make good out of it.”