Horoscope for June 23, 2021: Gemini, enjoy peace and prosperity; Scorpio, look for simple solutions
BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Joel Edgerton was born in New South Wales, Australia, on this day in 1974. This birthday star’s ever-expanding film rsum includes roles in such movies as “Boy Erased,” “It Comes at Night” and “Exodus: Gods and Kings.” He also wrote, produced and starred in the 2019 film “The King.” Edgerton will next co-star with Dev Patel in the medieval fantasy epic “The Green Knight.”www.syracuse.com