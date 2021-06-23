Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Connection through disconnection: Pacific Asia Museum showcases work of Asian American artists

By KELLY SADIKUN
Daily Trojan
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen USC Pacific Asia Museum curator Rebecca Hall began planning the “We Are Here: Contemporary Art and Asian Voices in Los Angeles” exhibition in 2019, she never expected the show to close within one week of its March 2020 opening. The show finally got its long overdue time in the limelight when the exhibition reopened for one week beginning May 29. However, showcasing the voices of Asian American female artists took on a completely new meaning a year later.

dailytrojan.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Asian Americans#Museum Curator#Thai#Southeast Asian#The Pacific Asia Museum#Communist#Indonesian#Catholic#The White House#Chinese American#Pan Asian American#Westerners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Arts
Country
China
Related
NHLPosted by
NBC News

Columbus goalie, 24, dies from fall after fireworks mishap

Matiss Kivlenieks, a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets' future starting goaltender, died in Michigan after fleeing a hot tub and hitting his head following a Fourth of July fireworks accident, police said Monday. He was 24. Police in Novi, Michigan, said a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started...
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Military plane crash leaves at least 52 dead in Philippines

Patikul, Philippines — Philippine security forces searched among coconut trees on a remote southern island Monday for the flight data boxes of an aircraft that crashed and killed 52 people in one of the country's worst military air disasters. The C-130 Hercules transport plane was carrying 96 people, most of them recent army graduates, when it overshot the runway on Sunday while trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province — a haven for Islamist militants.