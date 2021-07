HOLLYWOOD—Where do I begin when it comes to addressing the drama that has unfolded on “Days of Our Lives?” I guess I have to begin with the return of a character that fans have awaited for years. I’m referring to the nefarious EJ DiMera. Yes, EJ FINALLY made his return to Salem this week, with a new face. Unfortunately, James Scott (the former portrayer) did not assume the role, the character is being portrayed by Dan Feuerriegel. Rather Feurriegel can capture that magic that Scott delivered to the character is yet to be determined.