General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is ready to return to Port Charles now that Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) has contacted her to let her know she can visit her grandson, Wiley Corinthos (Erik and Theo Olsen). Nina is still unaware that the only reason that Michael has had a change of heart is that Jasper “Jax” Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) blackmailed Michael. But Phyllis Caulfield (Joyce Guy) won’t let Nina leave that easily when it’s obvious she was happy there. Nina finally blurts out the truth about Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard). Phyllis will be shocked by the story Nina tells.