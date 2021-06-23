Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Rewind 1980, Wednesday, 20.30, BBC Scotland

By TV Cream
tvcream.co.uk
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the return of BBC Scotland’s reboot of The Rock ‘n’ Roll Years, which we’re pleased to see because it’s always an evergreen format, and while this comes from a Scottish perspective it also features news from around the world so it wouldn’t look that out of place on the network. After the nineties and noughties, the gang rewind back still further to the eighties, which should be great fun. The 1981 episode was actually shown a few weeks ago as part of a theme night, but we’ll get that again in its proper place next week, and first of all it’s the year of Sheena “two records in the charts” Easton who that autumn was endlessly talked up on Top of the Pops for having, gasp, two records in the charts. But even though she had two records in the charts, as Peter Powell announced a few months later, Kelly Marie had actually been voted Scotland’s singer of the year. No wonder she buggered off to America!

www.tvcream.co.uk
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Scotland#Rewind#Bbc Scotland#Scottish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
BBC
Country
Scotland
Related
WorldLog Cabin Democrat

Scotland news

Just got home from the musical at the Scotland Senior Center. We had over 56 that came to eat, visit and hear great music, This was the first one this year. This event will be the 3rd Friday of every month. Everyone had a great time and are already talking about next month. Plan to come 6 until 9 p.m. Bring someone with you. We expect more musicians and more folks to enjoy. A good time was enjoyed by ALL. Don’t forget to drop by for lunch Monday through Thursday 11:45 for lunch only $4 or earlier for good games of pool, puzzles and Thursday Bingo and see what is going on.
Entertainmenttvcream.co.uk

Mr Waring of the BBC, Tuesday, 14.15, BBC Radio 4

Here’s a fascinating story which we were, until now, pretty unaware of. It’s the life of Peter Waring, who in the late forties, was one of the biggest stars on radio, a magician, comedian and raconteur who was something of an overnight sensation, charming audiences with his droll and deadpan style, which was certainly something of a departure from the bawdy style of the time. But as well as that, he was also a crook, fraudster and thief, and when this was revealed, further work was unforthcoming and it all ended rather unhappily. Here’s the story as realised by Freddie Fox as Waring, in a drama that also features Robert Bathurst as Frank Muir.
TV & Videostvcream.co.uk

Pride Hits at the BBC, Saturday, 22.00, BBC2

They really are churning out these clip shows at the moment, but they’ve unearthed some fascinating stuff recently, and this one should be great fun – as well as surely suitable accompaniment to (suitably socially distanced) house parties if England have just done the business. It’s anthems of all kinds of offer here, from the likes of Bronski Beat and Tom Robinson, to shiny pop from Dusty, Kylie and Gaga.
Entertainmentc21media.net

Holland named head of BBC Doc Unit

BBC Studios Factual Productions has appointed Alan Holland (Heart Transplant: A Chance to Live) to lead its Documentary Unit. Glasgow-based Holland is taking over from Amy Flanagan, who is stepping down from the role for family reasons. Holland, previously creative director for the unit’s teams in Scotland and Manchester and...
TV & VideosBBC

Explore the BBC

Sorry, Weather Watchers won’t work with the internet browser you’re using. You’ll need to update your browser to the latest version, or use a different one. You need a browser that has HTML5 and Javascript. You can get help with updating your browser here.
TV & VideosBBC

Time: How realistic is the BBC prison drama?

"A wake-up call to potential offenders." "An interesting insight." "Worrying if this is a realistic portrayal." Those are just some of the ways Time, the recent BBC prison drama, has been described by viewers. The show portrays the UK's jails as dangerous and under-resourced, where prisoners have to turn to...
Interior Designc21media.net

BBC orders fast-food, design contests

UK pubcaster the BBC has commissioned factual entertainment series for BBC1, BBC2 and BBC3, including competitions featuring interior designers and fast-food takeaways. BBC1 is adding two further seasons of Interior Design Masters, which initially ran on BBC2. Fronted by British comedian and chatshow host Alan Carr, the series sees 10 up-and-coming designers tackle a range of design challenges and compete to win a contract with a prestigious commercial client.
SportsBBC

BBC Scotland to show Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic on 20 August

Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic will be shown live on BBC Scotland on Friday, 20 August. The Fife derby at Stark's Park will be Peter Grant's first as Dunfermline manager and kicks off at 19:45 BST. Raith and Dunfermline reached last season's Scottish Premiership play-offs and both sides open their...
TV & Videosc21media.net

Ranganathan to front BBC’s Weakest Link

UK pubcaster the BBC is bringing back gameshow format Weakest Link, with British comedian Romesh Ranganathan set to host. The 12×45’ quiz series will feature celebrity contestants answering general knowledge questions through elimination rounds until only two remain, culminating in a head-to-head round to determine the winner. Produced by BBC...
SportsBBC

Kilmarnock v Ayr United: Derby televised live on BBC Scotland

Kilmarnock's Scottish Championship opener against local rivals Ayr United will be televised on BBC Scotland on 2 August. The match at Rugby Park will kick off at 19:45 BST. It will be the first time the Ayrshire sides have met since a 2017 Scottish League Cup tie, which was won by Ayr.
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

BBC’s Time: Will there be a series 2?

On Sunday (June 20) BBC's gripping prison drama, Time, came to a climactic end. With some storylines left open-ended, fans are already wondering if there'll be a second series. Time starred Line of Duty's Stephen Graham and Game of Thrones' Sean Bean. The three part series followed Mark Cobden (Bean)...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

The BBC Sessions EP

Song for Zula (BBC Radio Performance 2013) — Phosphorescent. The albums Matthew Houck released in the late 2000s and early 2010s were gregarious affairs. In addition to streamlining his songwriting and scouting out a scuffed-up brand of outlaw country, he shifted the focus away from Phosphorescent as a solo project. On his early albums he’d been the main player, and often the only one, introducing himself as a weirdo hermit fashioning clanging contraptions from old sounds. By comparison, 2010’s Here’s to Taking It Easy and 2013’s Muchacho, with their volleys of horns and dust clouds of guitars, sound almost like a party, one that grew wilder as Houck took an unruly, purposefully unrehearsed band on tour with him. Surprisingly, their presence only made his songwriting sound more haggard and world-weary, as though all those players were a buttress against the “new terror in the canyons, the new terror in our chests,” as he sings on “Terror in the Canyon (The Wounded Master).”
SportsBBC

Tokyo 2020 on the BBC

Michael Johnson, Chris Hoy, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Katherine Grainger, Nicola Adams, Rebecca Adlington, Victoria Pendleton and many more to join BBC Sport presenting team. Over 350 hours of coverage on BBC One and BBC Two with a brand new virtual reality studio allowing for a stunning backdrop of the host city.
Celebritieshngn.com

Expert Says Prince Charles Makes 'Clumsy' Mistake With Archie as Friends Reveal Why He Refuses to Attend Diana's Statue Unveiling

Prince Charles will not be present for Princess Diana's upcoming statue unveiling. The 72-year-old Prince of Wales was also notably missing from commemorative ceremonies honoring Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death, preferring instead to spend time with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at the royal family's residence in Scotland.
TV & VideosThe Drum

BBC: Let’s Go There by BBC Creative

In anticipation of the BBC’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 across TV, radio and online, BBC Creative, the broadcaster’s in-house creative agency, teamed up with Nexus Studios and Factory Fifteen to create a dynamic trail that magically reimagines the vibrant host city. In the trail, Tokyo has been taken...
TV & Videostvcream.co.uk

Top of the Pops, Friday, 20.00, 20.30, BBC4

The performance from DJH last week was probably the most Italian thing ever committed to film, especially as it seemed like they were just making the song up on the spot with whatever effects they could find on their keyboards. As well as all the dance music it’s been a right indie disco in recent weeks, and after Ned’s Atomic Dustbin it’s Ride and the Mondays in the first one. It’s also Comic Relief week so there are some familiar faces joining the Reverend Mayo, and after plenty of exposure on the night itself, the official song becomes probably the least distinguished number one of the decade on the second show. 1991 is a great year for one hit wonders, with Soho and Nomad already coming up with top hits that they unfortunately failed to follow up to any great extent, and we’ve got another one this week with Anthea introducing the Banderas. Some familiar faces from the eighties make their first appearances for a while as well.