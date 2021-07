This is the third in a series of six articles in 2021 commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Niagara County Historical Society. Previously, it was described how the dormant Lockport Historical Society was revived in the 1940s and incorporated as the Niagara County Historical Society in 1947. For the next six years, the organization issued publications and hosted programs and events at various locations while seeking a permanent home for its collections, exhibits and offices. Finally, in 1953, a property was bequeathed to the society and work began on turning a house and outbuildings into a county-wide museum complex.